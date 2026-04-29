AstraZeneca PLC: 1st Quarter Results

29 April 2026

AstraZeneca results: Q1 2026

Strong revenue growth and positive readouts from high-value NMEs reinforce confidence in 2030 ambition

Revenue and EPS summary

Q1 2026 % Change $m Actual CER1 - Product Sales 14,386 12 7 - Alliance Revenue 825 29 26 Product Revenue 15,211 13 8 Collaboration Revenue 77 4 - Total Revenue 15,288 13 8 Reported EPS ($) 1.99 6 8 Core2 EPS ($) 2.58 4 5

Key performance elements for Q1 2026

(Growth numbers at constant exchange rates)

* Total Revenue up 8% to $15,288m, driven by double-digit growth in Oncology and Rare Disease

* Core Operating profit increased 12%

* Core EPS growth of 5%, reflecting the favourable tax rate in the prior year period

* Core Tax rate of 21%. Expectations for full year Core Tax rate are unchanged at 18-22%

* Positive readouts for four high-value Phase III programmes since Q4 2025 results, including for two NMEs: tozorakimab and efzimfotase alfa

* 14 approvals in major regions since Q4 2025 results



Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca, said:

"We delivered strong growth in Q1 2026, with Total Revenue above $15 billion, demonstrating our consistent commercial execution. We are advancing through our catalyst-rich period, with positive readouts for four high-value Phase III programmes since our last quarterly results, including first pivotal data for two key NMEs - tozorakimab in COPD and efzimfotase alfa in hypophosphatasia.

We continue to invest in our commercial capabilities as we prepare for multiple launches, look forward to further readouts anticipated this year, and remain on track to achieve our ambition for 2030 and beyond."



Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement text:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2991C_1-2026-4-28.pdf

Guidance

AstraZeneca reconfirms Total Revenue and Core EPS guidance3 for FY 2026 at CER, based on the average foreign exchange rates through 2025.



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Total Revenue is expected to increase by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage

Core EPS is expected to increase by a low double-digit percentage

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The Core Tax rate is expected to be between 18-22%

If foreign exchange rates for April 2026 to December 2026 were to remain at the average rates seen in March 2026, it is anticipated that Total Revenue in FY 2026 would benefit from a low single-digit percentage positive impact (unchanged) compared to the performance at CER, and Core EPS growth would be broadly similar (unchanged) to the growth at CER.



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