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WKN: A3CMPQ | ISIN: SE0015949037 | Ticker-Symbol: 61B
Tradegate
27.04.26 | 14:25
1,960 Euro
+0,51 % +0,010
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEIMSTADEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEIMSTADEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9651,99010:50
1,9851,99010:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 08:00 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heimstaden AB (publ): Heimstaden AB - Q1 2026 Results

Highlights for the quarter. Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period the year before, unless otherwise stated. LTM refers to the last twelve months and captures Q2 2025 to Q1 2026.

  • Like-for-like rental growth of 4.2% (5.4%) and rental income of SEK 3,925 million (4,023)
  • Net Operating Income (NOI) margin of 70.8% (68.8%) and LTM NOI margin of 72.6% (70.9%)
  • Strong operating fundamentals supported a 0.8% (1%) increase in property values
  • Privatisation sales of SEK 2,609 million (2,641) with 634 (546) units sold at a 30.4% (24.9%) premium to book value
  • Real economic occupancy of 98.7% (98.3%)
  • Net LTV of 51.1% (55.3%) and ICR of 2.1x (1.9x)

Contact
Frederik Stentoft Berling, Media Relations +45 21 30 94 89media@heimstaden.com

About
Heimstaden AB is a leading European residential real estate manager and investor with more than 156,000 homes across nine countries with a fair value of SEK 329 billion. We acquire, develop, and manage properties with an evergreen perspective. Heimstaden is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Read more at heimstadenab.com. Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.