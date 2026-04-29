Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 29.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
250 Tage bis zum Pentagon-Magnetverbot: Wie ein 46-Mio.-CAD-Small-Cap profitieren könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ET4X | ISIN: FI0009013403 | Ticker-Symbol: KC4
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 10:51
56,02 Euro
-1,89 % -1,08
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KONE OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONE OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,9055,9410:55
55,8655,9010:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 07:45 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KONE Oyj: The Board of Directors of KONE Corporation decided on a new tranche under the Restricted Share Plan 2026

KONE Corporation, stock exchange release, April 29, 2026, at 08:45 a.m. EEST

The Board of Directors of KONE Corporation decided on a new tranche under the Restricted Share Plan 2026 to support the completion of the transaction announced on 29 April 2026

The Board of Directors of KONE Corporation has on 28 April 2026 decided on a new tranche under the Restricted Share Plan 2026 to support the completion of the transaction announced on 29 April, 2026. The maximum number of shares to be paid from the new tranche under the Restricted Share Plan 2026 is 300,000 KONE class B shares. In addition to the new tranche, a maximum of 80,000 KONE Class B shares may be paid from the Restricted Share Plan 2026, in accordance with the announcement published on 6 February 2026.

KONE restricted share plan structure serves as a complementary long-term share plan to be used as a commitment instrument for recruitment and retention purposes for top management and other selected key persons. The potential rewards under the plan will be paid to the participants in KONE Class B shares, provided that their employment or service relationship with KONE Group is in force at the time of payment.

For further information, please contact:

Kaija Bridger, Executive Vice President, People & Communications, tel. +358 20 475 4292

Sender:

KONE Corporation

Niina Vilske
Secretary to the Board

Kaija Bridger
Executive Vice President, People & Communications

About KONE

At KONE, our purpose is to shape the future of cities. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, we move two billion people every day, making their journeys safe, convenient, and reliable with smart and sustainable People Flow®. In 2025, KONE had annual sales of EUR 11.2 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees in close to 70 countries. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.