KONE Oyj: The Board of Directors of KONE Corporation decided on a new tranche under the Restricted Share Plan 2026

KONE Corporation, stock exchange release, April 29, 2026, at 08:45 a.m. EEST

The Board of Directors of KONE Corporation decided on a new tranche under the Restricted Share Plan 2026 to support the completion of the transaction announced on 29 April 2026

The Board of Directors of KONE Corporation has on 28 April 2026 decided on a new tranche under the Restricted Share Plan 2026 to support the completion of the transaction announced on 29 April, 2026. The maximum number of shares to be paid from the new tranche under the Restricted Share Plan 2026 is 300,000 KONE class B shares. In addition to the new tranche, a maximum of 80,000 KONE Class B shares may be paid from the Restricted Share Plan 2026, in accordance with the announcement published on 6 February 2026.

KONE restricted share plan structure serves as a complementary long-term share plan to be used as a commitment instrument for recruitment and retention purposes for top management and other selected key persons. The potential rewards under the plan will be paid to the participants in KONE Class B shares, provided that their employment or service relationship with KONE Group is in force at the time of payment.

For further information, please contact:

Kaija Bridger, Executive Vice President, People & Communications, tel. +358 20 475 4292

Sender:

KONE Corporation

Niina Vilske

Secretary to the Board

Kaija Bridger

Executive Vice President, People & Communications

About KONE

At KONE, our purpose is to shape the future of cities. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, we move two billion people every day, making their journeys safe, convenient, and reliable with smart and sustainable People Flow®. In 2025, KONE had annual sales of EUR 11.2 billion, and at the end of the year over 60,000 employees in close to 70 countries. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com