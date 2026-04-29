NCC AB: Interim report for the first quarter 2026

Stable performance.

"Overall, I take a positive view of our earnings for the quarter. The outcome reflects the season and a winter that was slightly harsher than usual," says Tomas Carlsson, president and CEO, NCC.



Increased orders received in construction and civil engineering as well as in the stone and asphalt operations

Stable earnings in construction and civil engineering

Industry business area impacted by seasonal variations and cold winter

Good demand in NCC's prioritized segments

Ahead of the Annual General Meeting on May 5, the Board has proposed a dividend of SEK 9.00 (9.00) per share and an extra dividend of SEK 2.00 (2.00) per share

First quarter 2026

Orders received amounted to SEK 14,751 M (14,002)

Net sales totaled SEK 9,650 M (11,077)

Operating profit/loss amounted to SEK -237 M (-170)

Profit/loss after financial items totaled SEK -251 M (-175)

Profit/loss after tax was SEK -186 M (-136)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK -1.90 (-1.39)



Information meeting

NCC's President and CEO Tomas Carlsson and Chief Financial Officer Susanne Lithander will present the interim report at a webcast and teleconference today on April 29, 2026 at 9.00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English. Presentation material will be available at ncc.com/ir from approximately 08.00 CEST.

Link to webcast

To participate by phone, please call one of the following numbers five minutes prior to the start of the conference.

SE: +46 8 505 100 31

UK: +44 207 107 06 13

US: +1 631 570 56 13

This is the type of information that NCC AB is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on April 29, 2026, at 07.10 CEST.

For further information, please contact:

Susanne Lithander, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), +46 730 37 08 74

Andreas Koch, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, +46 705 09 77 61

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production and commercial property development. In 2025, NCC had sales of SEK 56 bn and 11,500 employees. The NCC shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.