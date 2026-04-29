Storskogen Group AB: Interim report Q1 2026

"Seasonally, the first quarter is our softest, and despite organic sales growth, earnings were below our expectations. Nevertheless, earnings improved gradually during the quarter, a positive development ahead of the historically stronger second quarter. Storskogen stands on a structurally solid foundation, with a more focused portfolio and a robust balance sheet that provide us with stability and flexibility", says Christer Hansson, CEO of Storskogen.

First quarter (1 January - 31 March 2026)

Net sales decreased by 1 percent to SEK 7,851 million (7,940). Organic sales growth was 2 percent.

Adjusted EBITA decreased by 9 percent to SEK 639 million (700), corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 8.1 percent (8.8). Organic EBITA growth was -12 percent.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 406 million (503).

Profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 171 million (216).

Basic/diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.09 (0.12).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were SEK 0.13 (0.13).

Cash flow from operating activities was SEK 188 million (113).

One business unit with annual sales of SEK 278 million was divested.

Jesper Kronstrand and Chris Pullen were appointed members of Executive Management, as Head of Business Area Services and Managing Director of Storskogen UK, respectively.

Significant events after the end of the period

One platform acquisition was completed, with annual sales of SEK 99 million. One add-on acquisition was completed, with annual sales of SEK 4 million.

Amounts in parentheses are for the corresponding period in 2025.

Presentation of the interim report

Christer Hansson, CEO, and Lena Glader, CFO, will present the interim report on 29 April 2026 at 09:00 (CEST).

The presentation and the subsequent Q&A can be followed via webcast or telephone conference.

For participation via webcast, please use the following link:

https://storskogen-group.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026/register

If you wish to participate via telephone conference, please register via the link below. After registration you will be provided with a phone number and conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

https://events.inderes.com/storskogen-group/q1-report-2026/dial-in

Questions can also be sent to ir@storskogen.com.

The presentation and the webcast will be made available on Storskogen's website after the presentation and can be found via the following link: https://www.storskogen.com/investors/financial-reports/.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations

+46 72 506 14 22

andreas.lindblom@storskogen.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michael Metzler, Head of Communication

+46 73 305 59 55

michael.metzler@storskogen.com

This press release contains inside information that Storskogen Group AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication by the above contact person on 29 April 2026 at 07:00 (CEST).

About Storskogen

Storskogen is an international group of businesses across trade, industry and services. With a long-term ownership horizon, Storskogen acquires and develops leading small and medium-sized businesses in selected industries. The company has approximately 10,000 employees and generates net sales of SEK 33 billion. Storskogen is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.storskogen.com