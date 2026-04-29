

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Straumann Holding AG (QS51.F), a dental equipment and supplies manufacturing company, on Wednesday reported first-quarter revenue of CHF 673 million, representing organic growth of 7.1% and a decline of 1.2% in Swiss franc terms.



The company said growth was recorded across regions and segments, supported by demand in implantology, increased adoption of digital workflows and continued customer engagement through education and training initiatives.



Straumann indicated it continues to gain market share in key markets and remains on track to meet its strategic priorities and outlook for 2026, amid a volatile market environment.



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