

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback climbed to a fresh 2-week high of 0.7911 against the franc and 4-day highs of 1.1677 against the euro and 1.3463 against the pound.



The greenback advanced to 159.78 against the yen, from an early 1-week low of 158.96.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 0.81 against the franc, 1.15 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound and 160.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News