

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Doosan Enerbility Co. (034020.KS), on consolidated basis, reported first quarter net income of 60 billion Korean Won compared to a loss of 21 billion won, prior year. EBIT was 234 billion won, up 63.9%. EBIT increased on sales growth and improved profitability at Enerbility & Fuel Cell.



First quarter sales were 4.26 trillion Korean Won, an increase of 13.7% from last year. Sales increased, driven by Enerbility, Bobcat, and Fuel Cell.



Shares of Doosan Enerbility are trading at 1,29,200 Korean Won, up 1.10%.



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