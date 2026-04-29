

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales growth rebounded at the end of the first quarter, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



The volume of retail sales climbed 6.9 percent annually in March, faster than the 4.8 percent increase in February. In January, sales growth was 8.2 percent.



Retail sales of non-food products surged 10.1 percent from last year, while the decline in sales of food, beverages, and tobacco moderated to 1.8 percent from 2.6 percent. Sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores were 14.8 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, retail sales recovered sharply by 14.5 percent in March, following a 5.8 percent decrease in February.



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