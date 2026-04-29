Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its planned 2026 exploration work program, designed to systematically advance high-priority porphyry targets through a combination of geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and geophysical surveys on the Company's 100%-owned flagship Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property") located adjacent to Hudbay Mineral Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine, Princeton, B.C.

The program integrates conventional and responsible exploration practices, with a focus on disciplined capital allocation, efficient workflow sequencing, and adaptive targeting strategies. The staged approach is intended to progressively refine targets while maintaining flexibility based on results.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Planned definition and ranking of high-quality porphyry targets through a disciplined two-phase exploration strategy

Phase 1: refining high-priority targets with mapping, soils, and prospecting

1,200 soil samples planned across Friday Creek and Boundary Zone

Phase 2: 20 line-km of IP surveying to support subsurface targeting

Drone magnetics to further enhance target definition

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of Canada One, commented: "This year's program reflects our commitment to disciplined exploration that will ultimately progress to fully defined drill targets. With multi-year drill permits in place, the Company is well positioned to unlock the full potential of Copper Dome. Its location within the prolific Quesnel Trough Porphyry Belt, and its direct adjacency to Hudbay Mineral Inc.'s operating Copper Mountain mine, further underscores the Project's strategic significance."

Phase 1: Target Refinement and Surface Evaluation

The Phase 1 program, planned for early summer 2026, will focus on detailed surface work to enhance geological understanding and prioritize areas for follow-up exploration. Key activities include:

Detailed 1:5,000-scale geological and alteration mapping across the Boundary Zone and Friday Creek targets

Collection of approximately 1,200 soil samples over Friday Creek and Boundary Zone

Continued prospecting at the Reco and Copper Dome South areas

The objective of Phase 1 is to refine and rank target areas ahead of geophysical surveying. Results will guide the selection of areas of interest ("AOIs") for deeper investigation.

Phase 2: Geophysical Targeting and Drill Definition

Building on Phase 1 results, the Phase 2 program will focus on subsurface characterization and drill target generation. Planned activities include:

Approximately 20 line-km of induced polarization (IP) surveying over Friday Creek and Boundary Zone AOIs

Follow-up 1:5,000-scale geological and alteration mapping at Reco and Copper Dome South

Drone magnetic surveys, contingent on Phase 1 outcomes

This phase is designed to define deeper drill targets, with particular emphasis on identifying chargeability anomalies associated with prospective porphyry systems beneath favorable surface geology and geochemical signatures.

Strategic Approach

The Company's exploration strategy emphasizes a methodical, data-driven approach to porphyry target generation. By integrating geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets, the program aims to efficiently advance priority targets toward drill readiness while managing exploration risk and capital expenditures.

Figure 1: Overview map of the Copper Dome project highlighting the primary phase 1 exploration target areas for follow up field mapping, rock and soil sampling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10074/294869_c25b7728546fa93b_002full.jpg

About The Copper Dome Project

Copper Dome is located in the lower Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, one of British Columbia's most prolific mining districts. The Project directly adjoins Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine to the north, which the company reports as having Proven and Probable Reserves of ~367 Mt at 0.25 % Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, and 0.69 g/t Ag1. Multiple mineralized zones have been identified across the Property, with historical drilling confirming high-grade copper associated with northeast-trending structures similar to those hosting mineralization at Copper Mountain.

Copper Dome benefits from excellent infrastructure, enabling year-round access, cost-efficient exploration, and a stable, low-risk jurisdiction.

Historical Work Completed

Geophysics: 51 km of induced polarization (IP); airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) coverage over ~50% of the Property

Sampling: 2,253 soils and 378 rocks collected

Drilling: 8,900+ m of diamond drilling

Trenching: Over 1 km excavated

With a multi-year drill permit in place, the Company is focused on advancing Copper Dome toward drill-ready target definition.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

All rock samples collected from the fall 2025 fieldwork program, were submitted to ALS Geochemistry - Kamloops to be analyzed for Au and PGEs (PGM-ICP24 50 g fire assay), and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, and Ag (method ME-MS61).

Historical Work

Certain technical information relating to the Copper Dome Project is based on historical work and records prepared by previous operators. Work was done to the standards of the time and is considered "historical" in nature and is not NI43-101 compliant and cannot be relied upon. The results are listed here to show why the Company is interested in this area. A qualified person has reviewed the available information for reasonableness; however, further work is required to verify portions of the historical data and future work and drilling may not repeat similar results.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ali Wasiliew, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Acknowledgement

Canada One acknowledges that the Copper Dome Project is located within the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Smelqmix People. We recognize and respect their cultural heritage and relationship to the land, honoring their past, present and future.

About Canada One

Canada One Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on copper-the critical metal powering the global energy transition. The Company advances projects from discovery through resource definition with disciplined, data-driven exploration and responsible practices. Its flagship Copper Dome Project, near Princeton, British Columbia, targets a porphyry copper-gold system in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. Canada One aims to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders and local communities.

Note 1: Hudbay Minerals Inc. (2023). NI 43-101 Technical Report - Updated Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Estimate, Copper Mountain Mine, Princeton, British Columbia. Effective date: December 1, 2023. Qualified Person: Olivier Tavchandjian, Ph.D., P.Geo. The technical and scientific information regarding the adjacent Copper Mountain Mine is sourced from Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s published reports. Mineralization at Copper Mountain should not be considered indicative of the mineralization on the Copper Dome Project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: statements relating to the anticipated timing thereof and the intended use of proceeds. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Canada One Mining Corp.