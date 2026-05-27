Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2026 exploration program at the Company's flagship Copper Dome Project, located adjacent to Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine near Princeton, British Columbia.

Field crews are currently mobilized and executing Phase 1 of the 2026 exploration program, which is designed to systematically advance several high-priority porphyry targets identified during the Company's 2025 exploration campaign.

At the Friday Creek target area, rock sampling returned nine samples grading greater than 0.5% Cu, including six over-limit grab samples ranging from 1.132% to 13.35% Cu. 1

At the Reco Prospect, two high-grade gold rock grab samples returned 9.96 g/t Au, 9.62 g/t Ag, 0.78% Cu (C0066670) and 8.17 g/t Au, 6.83 g/t Ag, 1.75% Cu (C0066671). 2

MMI soil sampling completed at the Boundary Zone delineated a compelling Cu-Au corridor measuring approximately 1,000 m wide by 1,750 m long.3

The 2026 program will focus on advancing these target zones through a staged exploration model, where Phase 1 and Phase 2 are designed to sequentially progress priority targets toward drill readiness while maintaining disciplined capital allocation and operational flexibility.

Phase 1 Exploration Program Underway

Current field activities include:

Detailed 1:5,000-scale geological and alteration mapping across the Boundary Zone and Friday Creek targets

Collection of approximately 1,200 soil samples over the Friday Creek and Boundary Zone areas

Continued prospecting and reconnaissance work at the Reco and Copper Dome South targets

The objective of the Phase 1 program is to further define and rank target areas ahead of Phase 2 geophysical surveying and drill targeting.

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of Canada One, commented: "We are excited to have crews back in the field at Copper Dome as we continue advancing what we believe is a highly prospective porphyry system. Building on the 2025 grassroots exploration results from Friday Creek, Reco, and the Boundary Zone, we are focused on systematically advancing these targets toward drill readiness through a disciplined and methodical exploration approach."

The 2026 exploration program is being conducted by HEG & Associates, which also supported Canada One's exploration activities during the 2025 field season. HEG & Associates has been active in the Nicola Porphyry Belt since 2020 and specializes in porphyry exploration throughout British Columbia. Their experience within southern British Columbia porphyry environments provides important technical continuity as the Company advances the Copper Dome Project.

Phase 2 Program Planned for Fall 2026

A second phase of exploration is currently being planned for fall 2026 and will focus on subsurface targeting and drill definition. Planned activities are expected to include approximately 20 line-km of induced polarization (IP) surveying over priority target areas, follow-up geological and alteration mapping, and drone magnetic surveys designed to support the identification of deeper porphyry-style mineralization.

Figure 1: Overview map of the Copper Dome project highlighting the primary phase 1 exploration target areas for follow up field mapping, rock and soil sampling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10074/299046_b08532d8e4204850_002full.jpg

About The Copper Dome Project

Copper Dome is located in the lower Quesnel Trough porphyry belt, one of British Columbia's most prolific mining districts. The Project directly adjoins Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine to the north, which the company reports as having Proven and Probable Reserves of ~367 Mt at 0.25 % Cu, 0.12 g/t Au, and 0.69 g/t Ag.4 Multiple mineralized zones have been identified across the Property, with historical drilling confirming high-grade copper associated with northeast-trending structures similar to those hosting mineralization at Copper Mountain.

Copper Dome benefits from excellent infrastructure, enabling year-round access, cost-efficient exploration, and a stable, low-risk jurisdiction.

Historical Work Completed

Geophysics: 51 km of induced polarization (IP); airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (EM) coverage over ~50% of the Property

Sampling: 2,253 soils and 378 rocks collected

Drilling: 8,900+ m of diamond drilling

Trenching: Over 1 km excavated

With a multi-year drill permit in place, the Company is focused on advancing Copper Dome toward drill-ready target definition.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC)

All rock samples collected from the fall 2025 fieldwork program, were submitted to ALS Geochemistry - Kamloops to be analyzed for Au and PGEs (PGM-ICP24 50 g fire assay), and multi-element geochemistry, including elements Cu, Pb, Zn, Co, and Ag (method ME-MS61).

Historical Work

Certain technical information relating to the Copper Dome Project is based on historical work and records prepared by previous operators. Work was done to the standards of the time and is considered "historical" in nature and is not NI43-101 compliant and cannot be relied upon. The results are listed here to show why the Company is interested in this area. A qualified person has reviewed the available information for reasonableness; however, further work is required to verify portions of the historical data and future work and drilling may not repeat similar results.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ali Wasiliew, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Acknowledgement

Canada One acknowledges that the Copper Dome Project is located within the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Smelqmix People. We recognize and respect their cultural heritage and relationship to the land, honoring their past, present and future.

About Canada One

Canada One Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on copper-the critical metal powering the global energy transition. The Company advances projects from discovery through resource definition with disciplined, data-driven exploration and responsible practices. Its flagship Copper Dome Project, near Princeton, British Columbia, targets a porphyry copper-gold system in a Tier-1 jurisdiction. Canada One aims to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value for shareholders and local communities

Note 1: Canada One Announces up to 13.35% Copper, 2.32 g/t Gold and 18.15 g/t Palladium Assay Results from the Friday Creek Zone, Copper Dome Project

Note 2: Canada One Assays up to 9.96 g/t High-Grade Au with Cu and Ag at the Reco Target, Copper Dome Project

Note 3: Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Boundary Zone, Copper Dome Project

Note 4: Hudbay Minerals Inc. (2023). NI 43-101 Technical Report - Updated Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Estimate, Copper Mountain Mine, Princeton, British Columbia. Effective date: December 1, 2023. Qualified Person: Olivier Tavchandjian, Ph.D., P.Geo. The technical and scientific information regarding the adjacent Copper Mountain Mine is sourced from Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s published reports. Mineralization at Copper Mountain should not be considered indicative of the mineralization on the Copper Dome Project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

CANADA ONE MINING CORP.

Peter Berdusco

President

Chief Executive Officer

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: statements relating to the anticipated timing thereof and the intended use of proceeds. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, technical, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing, completion and delivery of the referenced assessments and analysis. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Canada One Mining Corp.