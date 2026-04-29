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WKN: 581005 | ISIN: DE0005810055 | Ticker-Symbol: DB1
Xetra
29.04.26 | 11:58
265,00 Euro
-0,86 % -2,30
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 08:48 Uhr
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Virtune AB (Publ): Virtune launches the Virtune Hyperliquid ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra

Frankfurt, 29th of April 2026 - Swedish regulated crypto asset manager Virtune today announced the listing of the Virtune Hyperliquid ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra in Germany.

Virtune is a Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). Since its launch in 2023, Virtune has earned the trust of over 160,000 investors and today manages around USD 300 million in assets under management (AUM), reinforcing its position as one of Europe's leading issuers of regulated crypto ETPs.

Virtune is now expanding its product offering with the listing of the Virtune Hyperliquid ETP. This listing underscores Virtune's commitment to providing European investors with secure, transparent, and regulated access to the digital asset market.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:
"We are very pleased to introduce the Virtune Hyperliquid ETP as our 23rd ETP. With this launch, the product is now broadly available to investors across Germany and the wider European market. It marks another important step in expanding our offering and continuing to make digital asset investments more accessible."

Virtune Hyperliquid ETP:

  • Exposure to Hyperliquid (HYPE)
  • 100% physically backed by the underlying asset Hyperliquid (HYPE)
  • 0.95% annual management fee
  • First Day of Trading: Monday, 27th of April 2026
  • Xetra Exchange Ticker: VRTH
  • ISIN: SE0028425314
  • WKN: A4AUBB
  • Trading currency: EUR

If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management services or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs at www.virtune.com and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, covering updates on upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.

For further inquiries, please contact:
Christopher Kock, CEO & Member of the Board of Directors
Mobile: +46 70 073 45 64
Email: christopher@virtune.com

About Virtune AB (Publ):
Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a regulated Swedish digital asset manager and one of the fastest-growing issuers of crypto ETPs (Exchange-Traded Products) in Europe. Its product portfolio includes 23 ETPs with a total of USD 300 million in assets under management. The company is trusted by over 160,000 investors, and its products are listed on Deutsche Börse Xetra, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki, Euronext Amsterdam and Paris, as well as the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW).

With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, and terms at www.virtune.com-


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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