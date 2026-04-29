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WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 11:30
2,450 Euro
+4,70 % +0,110
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HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
29.04.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Hisense Partners with Phantom Blade Zero to Showcase Next-Gen RGB Gaming Experience

QINGDAO, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today reaffirmed its partnership with Phantom Blade Zero, serving as the Global Official Partner across both TV and monitor categories for the upcoming title developed by S-GAME.

At Gamescom LATAM 2026, Hisense brings this partnership to life-demonstrating how display technologies can elevate real gameplay scenarios and deepen player immersion, as part of its broader expansion into the gaming ecosystem.

At the core of this collaboration is Hisense's display technology, which delivers enhanced color expression and contrast performance. For Phantom Blade Zero, this means smoother combat visuals, richer environmental detail, and atmospheric lighting, bringing its cinematic Wuxia-inspired world to life with depth and fluidity. As players step into the role of a warrior navigating fate, every movement, shadow, and strike is rendered with heightened realism.

"Great gaming experiences are built on both emotional immersion and precise responsiveness," said Paul Zhang, General Manager of Brand and Marketing Department, Hisense Global Commercial Center. "For a title like Phantom Blade Zero, where Wuxia aesthetics meet fast-paced action, our display technology is designed to faithfully express every motion and mood-so players don't just see the world but feel fully part of it."

Julius Li, Marketing Director at S-GAME, added: "Together, we bring global audiences a fully immersive cinematic experience: breathless fast-paced combat, a mesmerizing, otherworldly KungfuPunk realm, and sweeping cinematic Wuxia storytelling rich with tangled fate, passion, and rivalry… making every strike, every scene, and every dramatic beat feel vividly, unforgettably real."

Rooted in its vision to Innovate a Brighter Life, Hisense continues to advance a human-centric approach to innovation-connecting cutting-edge display technology with meaningful user experiences. Through this partnership, Hisense brings players closer to the worlds they play, delivering visuals that are not only more vivid, but intuitive and immersive.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2025). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964226/KV.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-partners-with-phantom-blade-zero-to-showcase-next-gen-rgb-gaming-experience-302752649.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.