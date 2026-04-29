

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 13-year low of 1.2230 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 1.2178.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, the kiwi dropped to 2-day lows of 0.5857, 93.48 and 1.9991 from early highs of 0.5892, 94.01 and 1.9884, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.23 against the aussie, 0.57 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen and 2.01 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News