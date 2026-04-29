From Milan to the Middle East: Gorenje Showcases Its Latest Innovations and Accelerates Premium Built-In Expansion with Luka Modric

With a new premium built-in range, Gorenje aims to offer appliances that enhance everyday living and complement the region's evolving lifestyle trends.

DUBAI, UAE, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorenje, one of Europe's leading home appliance brands operating under Hisense Group, unveiled its latest home-appliance innovations at EuroCucina 2026. The showcase was elevated by the presence of global football icon and Gorenje brand ambassador Luka Modric, drawing strong engagement from international partners and media.

With the momentum of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and rising demand for high-performance, design-led kitchen solutions, Gorenje is sharpening its focus on key growth markets, including the UAE and wider Middle East. The market for built -in appliances in the Middle East is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.2% from 2026 to 2033. The region's fast-growing residential landscape, driven by premium villa communities, branded residences, and integrated living concepts, continues to fuel demand for high-end built-in appliances.

As premium kitchen expectations rise across the Middle East, particularly in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, Gorenje is strengthening its presence in the kitchen retail trade channel. The brand is deepening collaborations with developers, retailers, and kitchen-design specialists to deliver seamless, high-end appliance solutions tailored to the region's evolving lifestyle trends.

Fazalur Rahman, Regional Marketing Director, Hisense Middle East & Africa, said: "The Middle East is one of the most dynamic markets in the world, with customers who value design, performance, and reliability. Our premium built-in range reflects Gorenje's commitment to delivering appliances that elevate modern living, and we are proud to strengthen our presence in a region that continues to set global benchmarks for quality and innovation."

At the showcase, Luka Modric brought his trademark precision from the pitch to the kitchen, demonstrating the brand's high-performance built-in oven by preparing a Neapolitan pizza in just two minutes alongside renowned Italian pizzaiolo Vito Iacopelli. The moment highlighted how advanced technology and thoughtful design can elevate everyday cooking experiences for modern households.

Footballer, Luka Modric, commented: "It's a great honor to be here with Gorenje. As an athlete, I know that success is about discipline and having the right tools. In the kitchen, it's no different. Gorenje creates products that are reliable and easy to use, helping families enjoy more meaningful moments together."

The showcase aligns with Gorenje's ambition to elevate its premium positioning globally while accelerating its footprint across the Middle East through innovation, design excellence, and strategic partnerships. The brand's expanded built-in portfolio reflects its commitment to delivering reliable, beautifully engineered appliances that complement the region's growing appetite for integrated, contemporary living.

About Gorenje

Gorenje is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of household appliances, with over 75 years of heritage and a presence in more than 160 countries worldwide. Known for combining advanced technology with distinctive European design, Gorenje creates intuitive, energy-efficient appliances that simplify everyday living.

Headquartered in Slovenia, Gorenje operates production facilities across Europe and has been part of Hisense Group since 2018, one of the world's leading consumer electronics and home appliance corporations. Driven by a vision to be a design-focused innovator, Gorenje continues to deliver life-simplifying solutions tailored to modern homes and evolving lifestyles.

Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://gorenje.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2968909/Gorenje_Luka_Modric.jpg

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