

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's harmonized inflation accelerated in April due to higher energy prices amid the Iran war, flash data from the statistical office INE revealed Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices posted an annual increase of 3.5 percent, which was faster than the 3.4 percent rise seen in March. The rate matched economists' expectations.



Meanwhile, consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly to 3.2 percent from 3.4 percent in March. Inflation was forecast to rise to 3.5 percent.



At the same time, underlying inflation that exclude unprocessed food and energy, edged down to 2.8 percent from 2.9 percent in the previous month.



Further, data showed that the consumer price index rose only 0.4 percent on a monthly comparison after climbing 1.2 percent in March. Similarly, the monthly growth in the HICP slowed to 0.7 percent from 1.7 percent.



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