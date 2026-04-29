BioInvent International: BioInvent to Host Two Key Opinion Leader Events Highlighting Progress Across Oncology Portfolio

Events will feature expert perspectives on BI-1808 in ovarian cancer and T-cell lymphomas, and BI-1206 for the treatment of NHL

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a leader in the discovery of novel immune-modulatory antibodies, will host two Key Opinion Leader (KOL) events in the coming weeks, highlighting scientific and clinical progress across its BI-1808 and BI-1206 programs.

Virtual KOL Event: BI-1808 for the treatment of solid tumors

BioInvent will host a virtual KOL event focused on BI-1808, the Company's novel anti-TNFR2 antibody, and its potential role in the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Time: 2:00 p.m. CEST / 8:00 a.m. EDT

Format: Virtual webcast

Featured KOL: Dmitriy Zamarin, MD, PhD - Professor of Oncology, Section Head of Gynecologic Medical Oncology, and Co-Director, Center of Excellence for Gynecologic Cancers, Tisch Cancer Center, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, USA

Dr. Zamarin will discuss the evolving treatment landscape for ovarian cancer and the scientific rationale for targeting TNFR2 in solid tumors.

ASCO Annual Meeting abstracts will go public at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Register here: https://lifescievents.com/event/ogme0jt7/

Stockholm KOL event: BI-1808 and BI-1206 in hematology

BioInvent will host an in-person KOL lunch briefing in conjunction with the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2026 Congress focused on the hematologic applications of the anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1808 (CTCL), and the anti-FcyRIIB antibody BI-1206 (NHL). The discussions will include data presented at the Congress.

Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Time: 11:45 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. CEST / 5:45 - 8:00 a.m. EDT

Location: GT30 (Room Turbine), Grev Turegatan 30, Stockholm, Sweden

Format: In-person, with a virtual participation option; a light lunch will be provided.

KOLs:

Guilherme Perini, MD (in person) - hematologist and lymphoma specialist, Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, São Paulo, Brazil

Stefan K. Barta, MD, MS (virtual) - Associate Professor of Medicine (Hematology-Oncology) and Director, T-Cell Lymphoma Program, Abramson Cancer Center, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA

EHA abstracts will be publicly available on May 12 and the poster data will be disclosed at 9:00 a.m. CEST on June 11, 2026.

Further details, including registration information for the EHA-associated KOL luncheon, will be shared in advance of the event.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

Attachments

BioInvent to Host Two Key Opinion Leader Events Highlighting Progress Across Oncology Portfolio

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/bioinvent-to-host-two-key-opinion-leader-events-highlighting-progress-across-oncology-1162334