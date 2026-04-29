

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Epiroc AB (EPI_B.ST) released earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK2.104 billion, or SEK1.74 per share. This compares with SEK2.200 billion, or SEK1.82 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.6% to SEK14.351 billion from SEK15.536 billion last year.



Epiroc AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK2.104 Bln. vs. SEK2.200 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK1.74 vs. SEK1.82 last year. -Revenue: SEK14.351 Bln vs. SEK15.536 Bln last year.



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