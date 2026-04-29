

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $73.25 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $43.84 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Generac Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $106.34 million or $1.80 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.4% to $1.059 billion from $942.12 million last year.



Generac Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $73.25 Mln. vs. $43.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.24 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $1.059 Bln vs. $942.12 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News