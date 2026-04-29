

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence decreased for the second straight month in April to the lowest level in more than three years, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



Consumer sentiment dropped to 90.8 in April from 92.6 in the previous month. A score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.



All components of the consumer confidence indicator deteriorated, except for assessments of the household budget and opinions on saving, the survey said.



Among components, the economic climate index dropped sharply to 82.7 from 88.1, and the future climate index weakened from 85.3 to 82.5. Similarly, the personal climate indicator slipped to 93.8 from 94.2, and the current climate index fell to 96.9 from 98.0.



The composite business confidence indicator worsened to a 6-month low of 95.2 in April from 97.3 a month ago.



The fall in confidence was most marked in market services, with the index falling to 99.1 from 102.6, primarily influenced by the decline in the tourism sector.



Confidence among manufacturers weakened, and the corresponding indicator dropped to 87.9 from 88.7.



The morale for the construction sector also decreased notably to 100.9 from 103.6, while the retail trade confidence improved to 100.8 from 100.5.



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