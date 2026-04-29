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WKN: A12GT5 | ISIN: SE0006543344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1EN
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:19
16,660 Euro
-2,12 % -0,360
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STENDORREN FASTIGHETER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STENDORREN FASTIGHETER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 11:15 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Stendörren Fastigheter AB: Stendörren acquires a light industrial property in Partille for SEK 130 million

Press release

April 29, 2026

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) has acquired the light industrial property Mellby 4:74 in Partille municipality from a private seller. The agreed property value amounts to SEK 130 million and the leasable area of the property amounts to approximately 4,000 square meters. The property comprises three modern buildings and approximately 16,800 square meters of land area. In addition, the property includes the right of use of approximately 14,600 square meters of leased land. The property and the leased land are fully let to two tenants and the average remaining term amounts to approximately 7 years. The annual net operating income is estimated to amount to approximately SEK 10.1 million. Closing took place simultaneously with signing today, April 29, 2026.

"The acquisition is a valuable addition to our portfolio in the Gothenburg region and is in line with the company's strategy of selective business in a continued uncertain global situation. The property's modern standard, good location, approximately 15 minutes from Gothenburg's city center, and the long average remaining lease term make it a very good fit into our existing portfolio. Overall, the transaction will contribute positively to our income from property management per share," says Johan Malmberg, CIO at Stendörren.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Ranje, CEO, +46 (0)8-518 331 00 or erik.ranje@stendorren.se

Johan Malmberg, CIO, +46 (0) 70-147 25 04 or johan.malmberg@stendorren.se

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ)

Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ) is an expansive property company in logistics, warehouse and light industrial in Nordic growth regions. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The business concept is to create profitable growth in net asset value. This is achieved through value-creating acquisitions, capitalizing on the positive rental growth that follows the urbanisation of metropolitan regions and by developing existing assets, including the company's extensive and unique building rights portfolio.

For more information about Stendörren Fastigheter AB (publ), see: www.stendorren.se.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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