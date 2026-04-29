

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) revealed earnings for first quarter of $662 million



The company's earnings totaled $662 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $663 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $666 million or $1.40 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $5.413 billion from $5.115 billion last year.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $662 Mln. vs. $663 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $5.413 Bln vs. $5.115 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 5.45 B To $ 5.52 B Full year EPS guidance: 5.63 To 5.77 Full year revenue guidance: $ 22.11 B To $ 22.64 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News