

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennox International Inc (LII) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $117.2 million, or $3.35 per share. This compares with $129.6 million, or $3.63 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $1.13 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



Lennox International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $117.2 Mln. vs. $129.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.35 vs. $3.63 last year. -Revenue: $1.13 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 23.50 To $ 25.00 Full year revenue guidance: 8 %



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