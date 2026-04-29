James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE ASX: JHX) ("James Hardie" or the "Company"), a leading provider of exterior home and outdoor living solutions, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of its 2026 fiscal year after the market closes in the United States on Tuesday, May 19th and before the market opens in Australia on Wednesday, May 20th. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call to discuss results, hosted by Aaron Erter, CEO and Ryan Lada, CFO. The event will be webcast live on the Investor Relations page of James Hardie's corporate website (www.jameshardie.com) at the respective times for the following time zones:

US: 6PM EDT 5PM CDT on Tuesday, May 19 th , 2026

6PM EDT 5PM CDT on Tuesday, May 19 , 2026 Dublin: 11PM IST on Tuesday, May 19 th , 2026

11PM IST on Tuesday, May 19 , 2026 Australia: 8AM AEST on Wednesday, May 20th, 2026

Webcast Registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/602490831

About James Hardie

James Hardie Industries plc is the industry leader in exterior home and outdoor living solutions, with a portfolio that includes fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and composite and PVC decking and railing products. Products offered by James Hardie are engineered for beauty, durability, and climate resilience, and include trusted brands like Hardie, TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, Versatex, fermacell and StruXure. With a global footprint, the James Hardie portfolio is marketed and sold throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

James Hardie Industries plc is incorporated and existing under the laws of Ireland. As an Irish plc, James Hardie is governed by the Irish Companies Act. James Hardie's principal executive offices are located at 1st Floor, Block A, One Park Place, Upper Hatch Street, Dublin 2, D02 FD79, Ireland.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260429707958/en/

Contacts:

Investor and Media Contact

Bill Seymour

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@jameshardie.com