

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $28.5 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $43.6 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.



Excluding items, James Hardie Industries plc reported adjusted earnings of $172.6 million or $0.30 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 44.1% to $1.40 billion from $971.5 million last year.



James Hardie Industries plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $28.5 Mln. vs. $43.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.05 vs. $0.10 last year. -Revenue: $1.40 Bln vs. $971.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.32 B To $ 1.35 B



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