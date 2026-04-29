Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Earnings

- Completed the merger of American Bank Holding Corporation on January 1, 2026
- Completed the merger of Southwest Bancshares, Inc. on February 1, 2026
- Net income of $116.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16 for first quarter 2026; excluding merger related expenses of $42.5 million, net income was $149.9 million(1) and diluted earnings per share were $1.50(1)
- First quarter net interest margin increased 21 basis points to 3.51% compared to 3.30% for fourth quarter 2025
- Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $3.354 billion or 16.4% during first quarter 2026
- Deposits increased $4.150 billion or 14.6% during first quarter 2026
- Allowance for credit losses on loans and on off-balance sheet credit exposure of $421.5 million and allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program, of 1.61%(1)
- Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.33% of first quarter average interest-earning assets
- Completed core system conversion in February 2026
- Received all necessary regulatory approvals for the pending merger of Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
- Named in Forbes' 2026 America's Best Banks and is ranked among "America's Best Regional Banks" by Newsweek in 2026
HOUSTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® (NYSE: PB) ("Prosperity Bancshares"), the parent company of Prosperity Bank® (collectively, "Prosperity"), reported net income of $116.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with $130.2 million for the same period in 2025. Net income per diluted common share was $1.16 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with $1.37 for the same period in 2025. On January 1, 2026, American Bank Holding Corporation ("American") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and American Bank, N.A. ("American Bank") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "American Merger"), and on February 1, 2026, Southwest Bancshares, Inc. ("Southwest") merged with Prosperity Bancshares and Texas Partners Bank ("Texas Partners") merged with Prosperity Bank (collectively, the "Southwest Merger", and together with the American Merger, the "Mergers"). During the first quarter of 2026, Prosperity incurred merger related expenses of $42.5 million, or $0.34(1)per diluted common share. Excluding these charges, net income was $149.9(1) million and earnings per diluted common share was $1.50(1) for the first quarter of 2026. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2026, loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, increased $3.354 billion or 16.4%, and deposits increased $4.150 billion or 14.6%, with both increases primarily due to the Mergers. The annualized return on first quarter average assets was 1.10%. Nonperforming assets remain low at 0.33% of first quarter average interest-earning assets.
"The first quarter of 2026 was impactful for the company and I am excited to announce that during the quarter we completed the merger of American Bank Holding Corporation on January 1, 2026, completed the merger of Southwest Bancshares, Inc. on February 1, 2026 and announced the merger of Stellar Bancorp, Inc. on January 28, 2026, for which we have now received all necessary regulatory approvals and expect to complete on July 1, 2026. Additionally, we completed a core system conversion in February," said David Zalman, Prosperity's Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"We and others believe that Prosperity is doing the right thing. Prosperity has been ranked as one of Forbes America's Best Banks for 2026, and since the list's inception in 2010, was ranked in the Top 10 for 14 consecutive years. Prosperity has also been recognized by Newsweek as one of "America's Best Regional Banks" and was ranked 15th in S&P Global Market Intelligence's "Top 50 US Public Bank Ranking" for 2025," continued Zalman.
"In an effort to continue to enhance shareholder value, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 837,000 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $68.15 per share for a total of $57.1 million during the first quarter of 2026," added Zalman.
"Texas and Oklahoma continue to benefit from strong economies and are home to 57 Fortune 500 headquartered companies. Texas also benefits from diversification in various industries, including energy (oil, gas, renewables), technology, manufacturing, trade/logistics (major ports), healthcare and finance. Further, its business-friendly environment, no state income tax, population growth that support spending and workforce expansion and key role in trade and cross-border commerce position it well for 2026 and the future," stated Zalman.
"While Texas continues to outperform the Unites States on output growth, the labor market has cooled after years of expansion. The growth in 2026 is expected to be steady, although the state's size, diversity and policy advantages position it well for a rebound," concluded Zalman.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026
For the three months ended March 31, 2026, net income was $116.3 million(2) or $1.16 per diluted common share compared with $130.2 million(3) or $1.37 per diluted common share for the same period in 2025. On a linked quarter basis, net income was $116.3 million(2) or $1.16 per diluted common share for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $139.9 million(4) or $1.49 per diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2025. Net income and net income per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2026 were impacted by the Mergers and merger related expenses of $42.5 million. Excluding these charges, net income was $149.9(1) million and earnings per diluted common share was $1.50(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2026 were 1.10%, 5.70% and 10.59%(1), respectively. Excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity for the three months ended March 31, 2026, were 1.42%(1), 7.35%(1) and 13.65%(1), respectively. Prosperity's efficiency ratio (excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities) was 59.16%(1) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and excluding merger related expenses, the efficiency ratio was 47.58%(1).
Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $321.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $265.4 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $55.8 million or 21.0%. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with 3.14% for the same period in 2025. Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased $46.2 million or 16.8% to $321.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $275.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.51% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with 3.30% for the three months ended December 31, 2025. The change for both periods were primarily due to the repricing of assets and the impact of the Mergers.
Noninterest income was $46.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $41.3 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $5.2 million or 12.5%. Noninterest income was $46.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $42.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $3.7 million or 8.6%. The change for both periods was primarily due to the Mergers.
Noninterest expense was $217.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $140.3 million for the same period in 2025, an increase of $77.0 million. Noninterest expense was $217.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with $138.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $78.6 million. The change for both periods was primarily due to an increase in merger related expenses of $42.5 million, an increase in salaries and benefits and an increase in additional expenses related to three months of American operations and two months of Southwest operations.
Balance Sheet Information
Prosperity had $43.619 billion in total assets at March 31, 2026, an increase of $4.855 billion or 12.5%, compared with $38.765 billion at March 31, 2025. Linked quarter total assets increased by $5.156 billion or 13.4% compared with $38.463 billion at December 31, 2025. Total assets increased primarily due to the Mergers.
Loans were $25.288 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $3.310 billion or 15.1% from $21.978 billion at March 31, 2025. Linked quarter loans increased $3.483 billion or 16.0% from $21.805 billion at December 31, 2025. Loans increased primarily due to the Mergers. Loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, were $23.855 billion at March 31, 2026, compared with $20.920 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $2.935 billion or 14.0%, and compared with $20.501 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $3.354 billion or 16.4%.
Deposits were $32.633 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $4.606 billion or 16.4%, from $28.027 billion at March 31, 2025. Linked quarter deposits increased $4.150 billion or 14.6% from $28.482 billion at December 31, 2025. Deposits increased primarily due to the Mergers.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $122.1 million or 0.33% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2026, compared with $81.4 million or 0.24% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at March 31, 2025 and $150.8 million or 0.46% of quarterly average interest-earning assets at December 31, 2025.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures was $421.5 million at March 31, 2026, compared with $386.7 million at March 31, 2025 and $371.4 million at December 31, 2025. There was no provision for credit losses for the three months ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2025.
The allowance for credit losses on loans was $383.8 million or 1.52% of total loans at March 31, 2026, compared with $349.1 million or 1.59% of total loans at March 31, 2025 and $333.7 million or 1.53% of total loans at December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses on loans increased during the first quarter of 2026 due to the Mergers, of which $47.5 million was attributable to the American Merger and $43.9 million was attributable to the Southwest Merger. Excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.61%(1) at March 31, 2026, compared with 1.67%(1) at March 31, 2025 and 1.63%(1) at December 31, 2025.
Net charge-offs were $41.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with net charge-offs of $2.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and net charge-offs of $5.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025. Net charge-offs for the first quarter 2026 included a $33.8 million increase in net charge-offs for commercial and industrial loans. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2026 included $2.0 million related to resolved purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, which had specific reserves that were allocated to the charge-offs. Additionally, reserves on PCD loans increased by $49.0 million due to Day One accounting for PCD loans at the time of the Mergers. Further, $2.0 million of reserves on resolved PCD loans without any related charge-offs were released to the general reserve.
Dividend
Prosperity Bancshares declared a second quarter 2026 cash dividend of $0.60 per share to be paid on July 1, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of June 15, 2026.
Stock Repurchase Program
On January 26, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares announced a stock repurchase program under which up to 5%, or approximately 4.87 million shares, of its outstanding common stock may be acquired over a one-year period expiring on January 26, 2027, at the discretion of management. Under its 2026 stock repurchase program, Prosperity Bancshares repurchased approximately 837,000 shares of its common stock at an average weighted price of $68.15 per share for a total of $57.1 million during the three months ended March 31, 2026.
Pending Acquisition of Stellar Bancorp, Inc.
On January 28, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares and Stellar Bancorp, Inc. ("Stellar") jointly announced the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), which provides that Stellar, the parent company of Stellar Bank ("Stellar Bank"), will merge with and into Prosperity Bancshares, and Stellar Bank will merge with and into Prosperity Bank. Stellar Bank operates 52 banking offices in greater Houston and Beaumont, Texas and surrounding areas.
Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the Merger Agreement, Prosperity Bancshares will issue 0.3803 shares of its common stock and $11.36 in cash for each outstanding share of Stellar common stock. Based on Prosperity Bancshares' closing price of $72.90 on January 27, 2026, the total consideration was valued at approximately $2.002 billion. Prosperity has received all necessary regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Stellar and Stellar Bank, and the transaction is expected to be completed on or about July 1, 2026, subject to approval by Stellar shareholders and the satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions set for in the Merger Agreement.
Acquisition of Southwest Bancshares, Inc.
On February 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of Southwest and its wholly owned subsidiary Texas Partners, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Texas Partners operated 11 banking offices in Central Texas including its main office in San Antonio, and banking offices in the San Antonio area, Austin and the Hill Country.
Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,094,974 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of Southwest common stock in the first quarter of 2026. This resulted in goodwill of $134.1 million as of March 31, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $33.8 million of core deposit intangibles as of March 31, 2026.
Acquisition of American Bank Holding Corporation
On January 1, 2026, Prosperity completed the acquisition of American and its wholly owned subsidiary American Bank, headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas. American Bank operated 18 banking offices and two loan production offices in South and Central Texas including its main office in Corpus Christi, and banking offices in San Antonio, Austin, Victoria and the greater Corpus Christi area including Port Aransas and Rockport and a loan production office in Houston, Texas.
Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement, Prosperity Bancshares issued 4,439,938 shares of its common stock for all outstanding shares of American common stock in the first quarter of 2026. This resulted in goodwill of $185.0 million as of March 31, 2026, which does not include all the subsequent fair value adjustments that have not yet been finalized. Additionally, Prosperity recognized $31.1 million of core deposit intangibles as of March 31, 2026.
Conference Call
Prosperity's management team will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time (10:30 a.m. Central Time) to discuss Prosperity's first quarter 2026 earnings. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing 877-883-0383 for domestic participants, or 412-902-6506 for international participants. The participant elite entry number is 7638209.
Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting Prosperity's website at www.prosperitybankusa.com. The webcast may be accessed from Prosperity's Investor Relations page by selecting "Presentations, Webcasts & Calls" from the menu and following the instructions.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets, merger related expenses, and FDIC special assessment. Prosperity believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Prosperity's financial results and their presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting Prosperity's business and allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. Further, Prosperity believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its core operating earnings and business outlook. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor of greater importance than, GAAP basis financial measures and results; Prosperity strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. Please refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
As of March 31, 2026, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $43.619 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company providing personal banking services and investments to consumers and businesses throughout Texas and Oklahoma. Founded in 1983, Prosperity believes in a community banking philosophy, taking care of customers, businesses and communities in the areas it serves by providing financial solutions to simplify everyday financial needs. In addition to offering traditional deposit and loan products, Prosperity offers digital banking solutions, credit and debit cards, mortgage services, retail brokerage services, trust and wealth management, and treasury management.
Prosperity currently operates 312 full-service banking locations: 62 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 36 in the South Texas area including Corpus Christi and Victoria; 61 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 28 in the Central Texas area including Austin and San Antonio; 45 in the West Texas area including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa, Abilene; Amarillo and Wichita Falls; 15 in the Bryan/College Station area, 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area; 18 in the Central, South Texas and San Antonio areas doing business as American Bank and 11 in the San Antonio area doing business as Texas Partners Bank.
Cautionary Notes on Forward-Looking Statements
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains, and the remarks by Prosperity's management on the conference call may contain, statements regarding the proposed transaction between Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ("Prosperity") and Stellar Bancorp, Inc. ("Stellar"); future financial and operating results; benefits and synergies of the proposed transaction; future opportunities for Prosperity; the issuance of common stock of Prosperity contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger by and between Prosperity and Stellar (the "Merger Agreement"); the expected timing of the closing of the proposed transaction contemplated by the Merger Agreement; the ability of the parties to complete the proposed transaction considering the various closing conditions and any other statements about future expectations that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. Such forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use in the statements of words or phrases such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "is anticipated," "is expected," "is intended," "objective," "plan," "projected," "projection," "will affect," "will be," "will continue," "will decrease," "will grow," "will impact," "will increase," "will incur," "will reduce," "will remain," "will result," "would be," variations of such words or phrases (including where the word "could," "may," or "would" is used rather than the word "will" in a phrase) and similar words and phrases indicating that the statement addresses some future result, occurrence, plan or objective. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including forecasts or trends, and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about Prosperity, Stellar and their respective subsidiaries or related to the proposed transaction between Prosperity and Stellar and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in such statements.
These forward-looking statements may include information about Prosperity's and Stellar's possible or assumed future economic performance or future results of operations, including future revenues, income, expenses, provision for loan losses, provision for taxes, effective tax rate, earnings per share and cash flows and Prosperity's and Stellar's future capital expenditures and dividends, future financial condition and changes therein, including changes in Prosperity's and Stellar's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses, future capital structure or changes therein, as well as the plans and objectives of management for Prosperity's and Stellar's future operations, future or proposed acquisitions, the future or expected effect of acquisitions on Prosperity's and Stellar's operations, results of operations, financial condition, and future economic performance, statements about the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, and statements about the assumptions underlying any such statement.
These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on expectations and assumptions Prosperity currently believes to be valid. Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, many of which are outside of the control of Prosperity and Stellar, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, whether Prosperity can: successfully identify acquisition targets and integrate the businesses of acquired companies and banks; continue to sustain its current internal growth rate or total growth rate; provide products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its sales objectives. Other risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that credit quality could deteriorate; actions of competitors; changes in laws and regulations (including changes in governmental interpretations of regulations and changes in accounting standards); a deterioration or downgrade in the credit quality and credit agency ratings of the securities in Prosperity's securities portfolio; customer and consumer demand, including customer and consumer response to marketing; effectiveness of spending, investments or programs; fluctuations in the cost and availability of supply chain resources; economic conditions, including currency rate, interest rate and commodity price fluctuations; changes in trade policies by the United States or other countries, such as tariffs or retaliatory tariffs; and the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of weather and climate-related events. Many possible events or factors could adversely affect the future financial results and performance of Prosperity, Stellar or the combined company and could cause those results or performance to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: (1) the risk that the cost savings and synergies from the proposed transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption to Prosperity's and Stellar's businesses as a result of the announcements and pendency of the proposed transaction, (3) the risk that the integration of Stellar's businesses and operations into Prosperity will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, or that Prosperity is otherwise unable to successfully integrate Stellar's business into its own, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (4) the failure to obtain the necessary approval by the shareholders of Stellar, (5) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the proposed transaction, (6) the failure of the closing conditions in the Merger Agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the proposed transaction or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (7) the dilution caused by the issuances of additional shares of Prosperity's common stock in the proposed transaction, (8) the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, (9) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings that may be currently pending or later instituted against Prosperity before or after the proposed transaction, or against Stellar, (10) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and (11) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and other factors that may affect future results of Prosperity and Stellar. Prosperity and Stellar disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. These and various other risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and factors are discussed in the respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by Prosperity or Stellar and in other filings made by Prosperity and Stellar with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time.
Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed transaction, Prosperity has filed with the SEC a registration statement (the "Registration Statement") on Form S-4 (File No. 333-294882) to register the shares of Prosperity common stock to be issued to the shareholders of Stellar in connection with the proposed transaction. The Registration Statement includes a prospectus of Prosperity and a proxy statement of Stellar (the "proxy statement/prospectus"), which has been sent to the shareholders of Stellar in connection with the proposed transaction. The Registration Statement was declared effective on April 21, 2026, at which time Prosperity filed a final prospectus and Stellar filed a definitive proxy statement. The mailing of the proxy statement/prospectus to Stellar shareholders commenced on April 23, 2026. This communication is not a substitute for the Registration Statement, the proxy statement/prospectus or any other document that may be filed by Prosperity or Stellar with the SEC. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE INTO THE PROXY/STATEMENT PROSPECTUS, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and security holders may obtain the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents that are filed with the SEC by Prosperity or Stellar, as applicable, free of charge from the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov or through the investor relations section of Prosperity's website at https://www.prosperitybankusa.com/investor-relations/ or Stellar's website at https://ir.stellar.bank.
Participants in the Solicitation
Prosperity, Stellar and certain of their directors and executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Stellar's shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Prosperity and their ownership of Prosperity common stock is contained in the definitive proxy statement for Prosperity's 2026 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Prosperity Annual Meeting Proxy Statement"), which was filed with the SEC on March 16, 2026, including under the headings "Item 1. Election of Directors," "Corporate Governance," "Executive Compensation and Other Matters," "Item 3. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation," and "Beneficial Ownership of Common Stock by Management of the Company and Principal Shareholders." Information about the directors and executive officers of Stellar and their ownership of Stellar common stock is contained in Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 of Stellar (the "Stellar 10-K/A"), which was filed with the SEC on April 17, 2026. Additional information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the shareholders of Stellar in connection with the proposed transaction, including a description of their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is included in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed transaction filed with the SEC. To the extent holdings of securities by potential participants (or the identity of such participants) have changed since the information printed in the Prosperity Annual Meeting Proxy Statement or the Stellar 10-K/A, such information has been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Forms 3 and 4 filed with the SEC, as applicable. Free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed transaction and free copies of the other SEC filings to which reference is made in this paragraph may be obtained from the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov or through the investor relations section of Prosperity's website at https://www.prosperitybankusa.com/investor-relations/ or Stellar's website at https://ir.stellar.bank.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, or an invitation to subscribe for, buy or sell any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation, sale or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.
(1)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(2)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $4.8 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.7 million and merger related provision for credit losses of $42.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026.
(3)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $3.2 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
(4)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments of $2.7 million, net of tax, primarily comprised of loan discount accretion of $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Balance Sheet Data (at period end)
Loans held for sale
$
21,925
$
14,155
$
11,297
$
6,004
$
9,764
Loans held for investment
23,832,909
20,486,415
20,738,294
20,903,944
20,909,913
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
Program
1,433,152
1,304,798
1,278,178
1,287,440
1,057,893
Total loans
25,287,986
21,805,368
22,027,769
22,197,388
21,977,570
Investment securities(A)
11,951,591
10,613,425
10,232,462
10,608,104
10,792,731
Federal funds sold
209
217
210
197
221
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(383,840)
(333,742)
(339,626)
(346,084)
(349,101)
Cash and due from banks
1,547,967
1,747,511
1,766,115
1,304,993
1,694,637
Goodwill
3,822,283
3,503,127
3,503,127
3,503,127
3,503,127
Core deposit intangibles, net
111,243
51,605
55,194
58,796
62,406
Other real estate owned
13,257
13,296
13,750
7,874
8,012
Fixed assets, net
429,775
383,449
378,776
374,602
373,273
Other assets
838,712
679,169
692,692
708,355
701,799
Total assets
$
43,619,183
$
38,463,425
$
38,330,469
$
38,417,352
$
38,764,675
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
10,580,920
$
9,467,911
$
9,522,028
$
9,426,657
$
9,675,915
Interest-bearing deposits
22,051,836
19,014,573
18,260,066
18,046,754
18,350,884
Total deposits
32,632,756
28,482,484
27,782,094
27,473,411
28,026,799
Other borrowings
2,200,000
1,950,000
2,400,000
2,900,000
2,700,000
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
176,099
201,216
185,797
183,572
216,086
Subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures
76,186
-
-
-
-
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit
exposures
37,646
37,646
37,646
37,646
37,646
Other liabilities
288,645
175,939
259,994
222,987
267,083
Total liabilities
35,411,332
30,847,285
30,665,531
30,817,616
31,247,614
Shareholders' equity(B)
8,207,851
7,616,140
7,664,938
7,599,736
7,517,061
Total liabilities and equity
$
43,619,183
$
38,463,425
$
38,330,469
$
38,417,352
$
38,764,675
(A)
Includes $44, ($375), ($1,987), ($1,657) and ($1,374) in unrealized gain (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.
(B)
Includes $35, ($296), ($1,570), ($1,309) and ($1,085) in after-tax unrealized gain (losses) on available for sale securities for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Income Statement Data
Interest income:
Loans
$
361,756
$
321,516
$
329,445
$
325,490
$
319,023
Securities(C)
70,531
56,767
58,207
57,836
57,886
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
9,488
8,364
10,455
9,438
15,896
Total interest income
441,775
386,647
398,107
392,764
392,805
Interest expense:
Deposits
104,237
94,625
95,965
93,790
95,597
Other borrowings
14,783
16,028
27,613
30,101
30,492
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
902
1,041
1,094
1,151
1,334
Subordinated notes and junior subordinated
debentures
703
-
-
-
-
Total interest expense
120,625
111,694
124,672
125,042
127,423
Net interest income
321,150
274,953
273,435
267,722
265,382
Provision for credit losses
-
-
-
-
-
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
321,150
274,953
273,435
267,722
265,382
Noninterest income:
Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees
10,867
9,715
9,805
8,885
9,147
Credit card, debit card and ATM card income
9,483
9,462
9,446
9,761
8,739
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,680
7,618
7,317
7,645
7,408
Trust income
4,922
3,662
3,526
3,859
3,601
Mortgage income
1,280
954
931
965
1,009
Brokerage income
1,568
1,570
1,328
1,225
1,262
Bank owned life insurance income
2,598
2,117
2,111
1,985
2,115
Net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets
318
35
3
1,414
(235)
Other noninterest income
6,758
7,647
6,771
7,243
8,255
Total noninterest income
46,474
42,780
41,238
42,982
41,301
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits
109,211
88,384
87,949
87,296
89,476
Net occupancy and equipment
10,654
9,379
9,395
9,168
9,146
Credit and debit card, data processing and software
amortization
18,114
12,621
12,515
12,056
11,422
Regulatory assessments and FDIC insurance
6,041
1,600
5,198
5,508
5,789
Core deposit intangibles amortization
5,259
3,588
3,602
3,610
3,641
Depreciation
5,548
5,155
4,966
4,779
4,774
Communications
3,834
3,528
3,480
3,507
3,473
Other real estate expense
341
219
314
204
140
Net (gain) loss on sale or write-down of other real
estate
(41)
109
(81)
(222)
(30)
Merger related expenses
42,516
268
62
-
-
Other noninterest expense
15,810
13,861
11,235
12,659
12,470
Total noninterest expense
217,287
138,712
138,635
138,565
140,301
Income before income taxes
150,337
179,021
176,038
172,139
166,382
Provision for income taxes
34,070
39,114
38,482
36,984
36,157
Net income available to common shareholders
$
116,267
$
139,907
$
137,556
$
135,155
$
130,225
(C)
Interest income on securities was reduced by net premium amortization of $3,829, $4,668, $2,877, $4,926, and $5,027 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data and market prices)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Profitability
Net income (D) (E)
$
116,267
$
139,907
$
137,556
$
135,155
$
130,225
Basic earnings per share
$
1.16
$
1.49
$
1.45
$
1.42
$
1.37
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.16
$
1.49
$
1.45
$
1.42
$
1.37
Return on average assets (F) (J)
1.10
%
1.49
%
1.44
%
1.41
%
1.34
%
Return on average common equity (F) (J)
5.70
%
7.30
%
7.18
%
7.13
%
6.94
%
Return on average tangible common equity (F) (G) (J)
10.59
%
13.61
%
13.43
%
13.44
%
13.23
%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (D) (E) (H)
3.51
%
3.30
%
3.24
%
3.18
%
3.14
%
Efficiency ratio (G) (I) (K)
59.16
%
43.66
%
44.06
%
44.80
%
45.71
%
Liquidity and Capital Ratios
Equity to assets
18.82
%
19.80
%
20.00
%
19.78
%
19.39
%
Common equity tier 1 capital
15.44
%
17.55
%
17.53
%
17.10
%
16.92
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital
15.44
%
17.55
%
17.53
%
17.10
%
16.92
%
Total risk-based capital
16.69
%
18.80
%
18.78
%
18.35
%
18.17
%
Tier 1 leverage capital
11.22
%
11.93
%
11.90
%
11.62
%
11.20
%
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets
(G)
10.77
%
11.63
%
11.81
%
11.58
%
11.23
%
Other Data
Weighted-average shares used in computing earnings
per common share
Basic
99,825
94,044
95,093
95,277
95,266
Diluted
99,825
94,044
95,093
95,277
95,266
Period end shares outstanding
100,835
93,058
94,993
95,277
95,258
Cash dividends paid per common share
$
0.60
$
0.60
$
0.58
$
0.58
$
0.58
Book value per common share
$
81.40
$
81.84
$
80.69
$
79.76
$
78.91
Tangible book value per common share (G)
$
42.39
$
43.64
$
43.23
$
42.38
$
41.48
Common Stock Market Price
High
$
77.20
$
73.90
$
75.44
$
74.56
$
82.75
Low
$
63.20
$
61.07
$
64.27
$
61.57
$
68.96
Period end closing price
$
67.18
$
69.11
$
66.35
$
70.24
$
71.37
Employees - FTE (excluding overtime)
4,429
3,941
3,937
3,921
3,898
Number of banking centers
312
283
283
283
284
(D)
Includes purchase accounting adjustments for the periods presented as follows:
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
2026
Dec 31,
2025
Sep 30,
2025
Jun 30,
2025
Mar 31,
2025
Loan discount accretion
Purchased seasoned loans ("PS loans")
$2,562
$2,926
$2,242
$2,486
$2,615
PCD
$1,186
$205
$613
$638
$677
Securities net accretion
$1,573
$342
$1,475
$409
$705
Time deposits amortization
$(699)
$(1)
$(1)
$(2)
$(9)
(E)
Using effective tax rate of 22.7%, 21.8%, 21.9%, 21.5% and 21.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.
(F)
Interim periods annualized.
(G)
Refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(H)
Net interest margin for all periods presented is based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.
(I)
Calculated by dividing total noninterest expense, excluding credit loss provisions, by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets and securities. Additionally, taxes are not part of this calculation.
(J)
For calculations of the annualized returns on average assets, average common equity and average tangible common equity excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax, refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.
(K)
For calculations of the efficiency ratio excluding merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment refer to the "Notes to Selected Financial Data" at the end of this Earnings Release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest respective GAAP financial measures.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Average
Interest
Average
(L)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans held for sale
$
15,800
$
238
6.11 %
$
11,077
$
175
6.27 %
$
7,570
$
127
6.80 %
Loans held for investment
23,469,020
344,596
5.95 %
20,603,235
302,679
5.83 %
20,959,226
305,068
5.90 %
Loans held for investment -
Warehouse Purchase Program
1,207,793
16,922
5.68 %
1,258,036
18,662
5.89 %
876,086
13,828
6.40 %
Total loans
24,692,613
361,756
5.94 %
21,872,348
321,516
5.83 %
21,842,882
319,023
5.92 %
Investment securities
11,469,762
70,531
2.49 %
(M)
10,378,696
56,767
2.17 %
(M)
11,017,400
57,886
2.13 %
(M)
Federal funds sold and other
earning assets
1,026,015
9,488
3.75 %
830,926
8,364
3.99 %
1,443,220
15,896
4.47 %
Total interest-earning assets
37,188,390
441,775
4.82 %
33,081,970
386,647
4.64 %
34,303,502
392,805
4.64 %
Allowance for credit losses on
loans
(330,133)
(337,892)
(350,715)
Noninterest-earning assets
5,361,351
4,921,850
5,004,291
Total assets
$
42,219,608
$
37,665,928
$
38,957,078
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
6,266,423
$
13,993
0.91 %
$
4,812,342
$
9,088
0.75 %
$
5,224,796
$
9,019
0.70 %
Savings and money market
deposits
10,583,184
50,719
1.94 %
9,054,281
44,771
1.96 %
9,007,286
45,645
2.06 %
Certificates and other time
deposits
4,830,369
39,525
3.32 %
4,519,742
40,766
3.58 %
4,426,521
40,933
3.75 %
Other borrowings
1,620,556
14,783
3.70 %
1,595,652
16,028
3.99 %
2,776,667
30,492
4.45 %
Securities sold under repurchase
agreements
177,719
902
2.06 %
185,289
1,041
2.23 %
217,945
1,334
2.48 %
Subordinated notes and junior
subordinated debentures
63,673
703
4.48 %
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
23,541,924
120,625
2.08 %
(N)
20,167,306
111,694
2.20 %
(N)
21,653,215
127,423
2.39 %
(N)
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing demand
deposits
10,260,022
9,543,581
9,504,540
Allowance for credit losses on off-
balance sheet credit exposures
38,070
37,646
37,646
Other liabilities
218,810
248,593
255,876
Total liabilities
34,058,826
29,997,126
31,451,277
Shareholders' equity
8,160,782
7,668,802
7,505,801
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
42,219,608
$
37,665,928
$
38,957,078
Net interest income and margin
$
321,150
3.50 %
$
274,953
3.30 %
$
265,382
3.14 %
Non-GAAP to GAAP
reconciliation:
Tax equivalent adjustment
575
514
587
Net interest income and margin
$
321,725
3.51 %
$
275,467
3.30 %
$
265,969
3.14 %
(L)
Annualized and based on an actual 365-day basis.
(M)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $3,829, $4,668, and $5,027 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.
(N)
Total cost of funds, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.45%, 1.49% and 1.66% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
YIELD TREND (O)
Interest-Earning Assets:
Loans held for sale
6.11
%
6.27
%
6.64
%
6.79
%
6.80
%
Loans held for investment
5.95
%
5.83
%
5.90
%
5.88
%
5.90
%
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
Program
5.68
%
5.89
%
6.31
%
6.34
%
6.40
%
Total loans
5.94
%
5.83
%
5.92
%
5.91
%
5.92
%
Investment securities (P)
2.49
%
2.17
%
2.19
%
2.13
%
2.13
%
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
3.75
%
3.99
%
4.44
%
4.50
%
4.47
%
Total interest-earning assets
4.82
%
4.64
%
4.71
%
4.66
%
4.64
%
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
0.91
%
0.75
%
0.76
%
0.74
%
0.70
%
Savings and money market deposits
1.94
%
1.96
%
2.07
%
2.05
%
2.06
%
Certificates and other time deposits
3.32
%
3.58
%
3.60
%
3.59
%
3.75
%
Other borrowings
3.70
%
3.99
%
4.42
%
4.44
%
4.45
%
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
2.06
%
2.23
%
2.32
%
2.37
%
2.48
%
Subordinated notes and junior subordinated
debentures
4.48
%
-
-
-
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.08
%
2.20
%
2.39
%
2.38
%
2.39
%
Net Interest Margin
3.50
%
3.30
%
3.23
%
3.18
%
3.14
%
Net Interest Margin (tax equivalent)
3.51
%
3.30
%
3.24
%
3.18
%
3.14
%
(O)
Annualized and based on average balances on an actual 365-day basis.
(P)
Yield on securities was impacted by net premium amortization of $3,829, $4,668, $2,877, $4,926 and $5,027 for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Balance Sheet Averages
Loans held for sale
$
15,800
$
11,077
$
8,371
$
9,813
$
7,570
Loans held for investment
23,469,020
20,603,235
20,851,896
20,907,400
20,959,226
Loans held for investment - Warehouse Purchase
Program
1,207,793
1,258,036
1,217,579
1,179,307
876,086
Total loans
24,692,613
21,872,348
22,077,846
22,096,520
21,842,882
Investment securities
11,469,762
10,378,696
10,530,807
10,867,856
11,017,400
Federal funds sold and other earning assets
1,026,015
830,926
934,318
841,933
1,443,220
Total interest-earning assets
37,188,390
33,081,970
33,542,971
33,806,309
34,303,502
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(330,133)
(337,892)
(343,872)
(348,310)
(350,715)
Cash and due from banks
391,668
311,541
291,809
294,379
326,066
Goodwill
3,718,640
3,503,127
3,503,127
3,503,127
3,503,128
Core deposit intangibles, net
50,089
53,553
56,956
60,739
64,293
Other real estate
14,690
14,004
11,533
8,749
7,105
Fixed assets, net
423,530
380,254
377,680
374,486
374,448
Other assets
762,734
659,371
689,659
691,735
729,251
Total assets
$
42,219,608
$
37,665,928
$
38,129,863
$
38,391,214
$
38,957,078
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
10,260,022
$
9,543,581
$
9,451,153
$
9,508,845
$
9,504,540
Interest-bearing demand deposits
6,266,423
4,812,342
4,656,452
4,807,864
5,224,796
Savings and money market deposits
10,583,184
9,054,281
8,977,585
8,944,897
9,007,286
Certificates and other time deposits
4,830,369
4,519,742
4,422,996
4,366,510
4,426,521
Total deposits
31,939,998
27,929,946
27,508,186
27,628,116
28,163,143
Other borrowings
1,620,556
1,595,652
2,480,435
2,717,583
2,776,667
Securities sold under repurchase agreements
177,719
185,289
187,462
194,577
217,945
Subordinated notes and junior subordinated
debentures
63,673
-
-
-
-
Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet
credit exposures
38,070
37,646
37,646
37,646
37,646
Other liabilities
218,810
248,593
258,156
227,002
255,876
Shareholders' equity
8,160,782
7,668,802
7,657,978
7,586,290
7,505,801
Total liabilities and equity
$
42,219,608
$
37,665,928
$
38,129,863
$
38,391,214
$
38,957,078
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Period End Balances
Loan Portfolio
Commercial and industrial
$
2,759,190
10.9
%
$
1,864,337
8.6
%
$
1,879,282
8.5
%
$
1,897,117
8.6
%
$
1,915,124
8.7
%
Warehouse purchase
program
1,433,152
5.7
%
1,304,798
6.0
%
1,278,178
5.8
%
1,287,440
5.8
%
1,057,893
4.8
%
Construction, land
development and other
land loans
3,253,389
12.9
%
2,741,455
12.6
%
2,865,279
13.0
%
2,873,238
12.9
%
2,845,082
13.0
%
1-4 family residential
7,876,021
31.1
%
7,430,929
34.1
%
7,461,900
33.9
%
7,530,816
33.9
%
7,576,350
34.5
%
Home equity
846,739
3.3
%
843,708
3.8
%
848,740
3.9
%
869,370
3.9
%
896,529
4.1
%
Commercial real estate
(includes multi-family
residential)
7,126,212
28.2
%
5,776,397
26.5
%
5,796,937
26.3
%
5,827,645
26.3
%
5,783,410
26.3
%
Agriculture (includes
farmland)
1,064,540
4.2
%
1,027,904
4.7
%
1,019,589
4.6
%
1,029,250
4.6
%
1,013,960
4.6
%
Consumer and other
406,680
1.6
%
376,241
1.7
%
366,027
1.7
%
368,747
1.7
%
378,821
1.7
%
Energy
522,063
2.1
%
439,599
2.0
%
511,837
2.3
%
513,765
2.3
%
510,401
2.3
%
Total loans
$
25,287,986
$
21,805,368
$
22,027,769
$
22,197,388
$
21,977,570
Deposit Types
Noninterest-bearing DDA
$
10,580,920
32.4
%
$
9,467,911
33.2
%
$
9,522,028
34.3
%
$
9,426,657
34.3
%
$
9,675,915
34.5
%
Interest-bearing DDA
6,345,797
19.5
%
5,365,795
18.8
%
4,766,146
17.2
%
4,708,251
17.1
%
4,931,769
17.6
%
Money market
8,163,557
25.0
%
6,538,213
23.0
%
6,402,591
23.0
%
6,302,770
23.0
%
6,339,509
22.6
%
Savings
2,743,732
8.4
%
2,592,873
9.1
%
2,616,196
9.4
%
2,667,859
9.7
%
2,703,736
9.7
%
Certificates and other time deposits
4,798,750
14.7
%
4,517,692
15.9
%
4,475,133
16.1
%
4,367,874
15.9
%
4,375,870
15.6
%
Total deposits
$
32,632,756
$
28,482,484
$
27,782,094
$
27,473,411
$
28,026,799
Loan to Deposit Ratio
77.5
%
76.6
%
79.3
%
80.8
%
78.4
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Construction Loans
Mar 31, 2026
Dec 31, 2025
Sep 30, 2025
Jun 30, 2025
Mar 31, 2025
Single family residential construction
$
690,393
21.2
%
$
613,288
22.4
%
$
665,194
23.2
%
$
696,569
24.2
%
$
727,417
25.6
%
Land development
407,811
12.5
%
252,650
9.2
%
248,616
8.7
%
227,254
7.9
%
225,784
7.9
%
Raw land
276,693
8.5
%
220,169
8.0
%
230,021
8.0
%
248,380
8.7
%
261,918
9.2
%
Residential lots
249,071
7.7
%
199,709
7.3
%
203,396
7.1
%
217,835
7.6
%
219,115
7.7
%
Commercial lots
61,691
1.9
%
59,683
2.2
%
59,853
2.1
%
55,176
1.9
%
56,343
2.0
%
Commercial construction and other
1,567,640
48.2
%
1,396,850
50.9
%
1,459,255
50.9
%
1,428,985
49.7
%
1,355,587
47.6
%
Net unaccreted premium (discount)
90
(894)
(1,056)
(961)
(1,082)
Total construction loans
$
3,253,389
$
2,741,455
$
2,865,279
$
2,873,238
$
2,845,082
Non-Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans by Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) as of March 31, 2026
Houston
Dallas
Austin
OK City
Tulsa
Other (Q)
Total
Collateral Type
Shopping center/retail
$
237,105
$
218,672
$
60,763
$
16,078
$
10,018
$
364,143
$
906,779
Commercial and industrial
buildings
213,914
104,905
31,958
32,429
11,380
301,121
695,707
Office buildings
149,264
292,193
77,325
42,683
4,364
114,900
680,729
Medical buildings
112,178
23,961
25,942
42,033
25,393
74,690
304,197
Apartment buildings
144,493
83,548
101,393
9,566
12,568
224,751
576,319
Hotel
119,709
117,533
36,689
12,740
-
252,738
539,409
Other
192,874
70,247
153,285
4,638
6,663
433,289
860,996
Total
$
1,169,537
$
911,059
$
487,355
$
160,167
$
70,386
$
1,765,632
$
4,564,136
(R)
Acquired Loans
PS Loans
PCD Loans
Total Acquired Loans
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Balance at
Loan marks:
Acquired banks (S)
$
388,625
$
17,479
$
15,064
$
332,400
$
5,267
$
5,053
$
721,025
$
22,746
$
20,117
American Bank (T)
15,473
-
15,902
1,923
-
1,297
17,396
-
17,199
Texas Partners Bank (U)
38,467
-
37,626
2,422
-
2,090
40,889
-
39,716
Total
442,565
17,479
68,592
336,745
5,267
$
8,440
779,310
22,746
77,032
Acquired portfolio loan balances:
Acquired banks (S)
14,323,981
1,498,731
1,331,556
1,376,673
300,010
293,365
15,700,654
(V)
1,798,741
1,624,921
American Bank (T)
1,810,982
-
1,684,101
93,300
-
89,055
1,904,282
-
1,773,156
Texas Partners Bank (U)
1,864,565
-
1,769,908
76,199
-
70,248
1,940,764
-
1,840,156
Total
17,999,528
1,498,731
4,785,565
1,546,172
300,010
452,668
19,545,700
1,798,741
5,238,233
Acquired portfolio loan
balances less loan marks
$
17,556,963
$
1,481,252
$
4,716,973
$
1,209,427
$
294,743
$
444,228
$
18,766,390
$
1,775,995
$
5,161,201
(Q)
Includes other MSA and non-MSA regions.
(R)
Represents a portion of total commercial real estate loans of $7.126 billion as of March 31, 2026.
(S)
Includes Bank Arlington, American State Bank, Community National Bank, First Federal Bank Texas, Coppermark Bank, First Victoria National Bank, The F&M Bank & Trust Company, Tradition Bank, LegacyTexas Bank, FirstCapital Bank and Lone Star Bank.
(T)
The American Merger was completed on January 1, 2026. The American Merger resulted in the addition of $1.904 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $17.4 million at acquisition date.
(U)
The Southwest Merger was completed on February 1, 2026. The Southwest Merger resulted in the addition of $1.941 billion in loans with related purchase accounting adjustments of $40.9 million at acquisition date.
(V)
Actual principal balances acquired.
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. ®
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans
$
106,473
$
137,217
$
105,529
$
102,031
$
73,287
Accruing loans 90 or more days past due
2,241
317
268
576
91
Total nonperforming loans
108,714
137,534
105,797
102,607
73,378
Repossessed assets
136
12
16
6
29
Other real estate
13,257
13,296
13,750
7,874
8,012
Total nonperforming assets
$
122,107
$
150,842
$
119,563
$
110,487
$
81,419
Nonperforming assets:
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
17,495
$
57,237
$
27,880
$
27,680
$
8,966
Construction, land development and other land loans
2,054
2,183
583
1,859
1,952
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
63,168
60,296
57,241
50,501
42,481
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
17,880
9,215
11,471
12,865
12,257
Agriculture (includes farmland)
16,259
16,713
17,080
17,547
15,725
Consumer and other
5,251
5,198
5,308
35
38
Total
$
122,107
$
150,842
$
119,563
$
110,487
$
81,419
Number of loans/properties
484
449
424
392
363
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
383,840
$
333,742
$
339,626
$
346,084
$
349,101
Net charge-offs (recoveries):
Commercial and industrial (includes energy)
$
39,225
$
5,388
$
3,341
$
1,044
$
330
Construction, land development and other land loans
-
(154)
34
(3)
(156)
1-4 family residential (includes home equity)
862
175
853
342
1,051
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family residential)
(121)
(665)
1,015
55
178
Agriculture (includes farmland)
52
(5)
(40)
(14)
-
Consumer and other
1,291
1,145
1,255
1,593
1,301
Total
$
41,309
$
5,884
$
6,458
$
3,017
$
2,704
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonperforming assets to average interest-earning assets
0.33
%
0.46
%
0.36
%
0.33
%
0.24
%
Nonperforming assets to loans and other real estate
0.48
%
0.69
%
0.54
%
0.50
%
0.37
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.67
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.52
%
1.53
%
1.54
%
1.56
%
1.59
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans, excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans (G)
1.61
%
1.63
%
1.64
%
1.66
%
1.67
%
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.®
Notes to Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
(Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data)
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Prosperity's management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Specifically, for internal planning and forecasting purposes, Prosperity reviews each of diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, in each case excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax; return on average tangible common equity; tangible book value per share; the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio; allowance for credit losses to total loans excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans; the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets; and the efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets, merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment. In addition, due to the application of purchase accounting, Prosperity uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that exclude the impact of these items to evaluate its allowance for credit losses to total loans (excluding Warehouse Purchase Program loans). Prosperity has included information below relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented.
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Reconciliation of diluted earnings per share to diluted earnings
per share excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and
FDIC special assessment, net of tax:
Diluted earnings per share (unadjusted)
$
1.16
$
1.49
$
1.45
$
1.42
$
1.37
Net income
$
116,267
$
139,907
$
137,556
$
135,155
$
130,225
Merger related expenses, net of tax(W)
33,588
212
49
-
-
FDIC special assessment, net of tax(W)
-
(2,807)
-
-
-
Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC
special assessment, net of tax(W):
$
149,855
$
137,312
$
137,605
$
135,155
$
130,225
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
99,825
94,044
95,093
95,277
95,266
Merger related expenses, net of tax, per diluted common share(W)
$
0.34
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
FDIC special assessment, net of tax, per diluted common share(W)
$
-
$
(0.03)
$
-
$
-
$
-
Diluted earnings per share excluding merger related expenses, net of
tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:(W)
$
1.50
$
1.46
$
1.45
$
1.42
$
1.37
Reconciliation of return on average assets to return on average
assets excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC
special assessment, net of tax:
Return on average assets (unadjusted)
1.10
%
1.49
%
1.44
%
1.41
%
1.34
%
Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC
special assessment, net of tax(W):
$
149,855
$
137,312
$
137,605
$
135,155
$
130,225
Average total assets
$
42,219,608
$
37,665,928
$
38,129,863
$
38,391,214
$
38,957,078
Return on average assets excluding merger related expenses, net of
tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax (F) (W)
1.42
%
1.46
%
1.44
%
1.41
%
1.34
%
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on
average common equity excluding merger related expenses, net
of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:
Return on average common equity (unadjusted)
5.70
%
7.30
%
7.18
%
7.13
%
6.94
%
Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC
special assessment, net of tax(W):
$
149,855
$
137,312
$
137,605
$
135,155
$
130,225
Average shareholders' equity
$
8,160,782
$
7,668,802
$
7,657,978
$
7,586,290
$
7,505,801
Return on average common equity excluding merger related
expenses, net of tax, and FDIC
special assessment, net of tax (F) (W)
7.35
%
7.16
%
7.19
%
7.13
%
6.94
%
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on
average tangible common equity:
Net income
$
116,267
$
139,907
|
$
137,556
$
135,155
$
130,225
Average shareholders' equity
$
8,160,782
$
7,668,802
$
7,657,978
$
7,586,290
$
7,505,801
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,768,729)
(3,556,680)
(3,560,083)
(3,563,866)
(3,567,421)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
4,392,053
$
4,112,122
$
4,097,895
$
4,022,424
$
3,938,380
Return on average tangible common equity (F)
10.59
%
13.61
%
13.43
%
13.44
%
13.23
%
(W) Calculated assuming a federal tax rate of 21.0%.
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Reconciliation of return on average common equity to return on
average tangible common equity excluding merger related
expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax:
Net income excluding merger related expenses, net of tax, and FDIC
special assessment, net of tax(W):
$
149,855
$
137,312
$
137,605
$
135,155
$
130,225
Average shareholders' equity
$
8,160,782
$
7,668,802
$
7,657,978
$
7,586,290
$
7,505,801
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,768,729)
(3,556,680)
(3,560,083)
(3,563,866)
(3,567,421)
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
4,392,053
$
4,112,122
$
4,097,895
$
4,022,424
$
3,938,380
Return on average tangible common equity excluding merger related
expenses, net of tax, and FDIC special assessment, net of tax (F) (W)
13.65
%
13.36
%
13.43
%
13.44
%
13.23
%
Reconciliation of book value per share to tangible book value per share:
Shareholders' equity
$
8,207,851
$
7,616,140
$
7,664,938
$
7,599,736
$
7,517,061
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,933,526)
(3,554,732)
(3,558,321)
(3,561,923)
(3,565,533)
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
4,274,325
$
4,061,408
$
4,106,617
$
4,037,813
$
3,951,528
Period end shares outstanding
100,835
93,058
94,993
95,277
95,258
Tangible book value per share
$
42.39
$
43.64
$
43.23
$
42.38
$
41.48
Reconciliation of equity to assets ratio to period end tangible
equity to period end tangible assets ratio:
Tangible shareholders' equity
$
4,274,325
$
4,061,408
$
4,106,617
$
4,037,813
$
3,951,528
Total assets
$
43,619,183
$
38,463,425
$
38,330,469
$
38,417,352
$
38,764,675
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(3,933,526)
(3,554,732)
(3,558,321)
(3,561,923)
(3,565,533)
Tangible assets
$
39,685,657
$
34,908,693
$
34,772,148
$
34,855,429
$
35,199,142
Period end tangible equity to period end tangible assets ratio
10.77
%
11.63
%
11.81
%
11.58
%
11.23
%
Reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to total loans to
allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding
Warehouse Purchase Program:
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$
383,840
$
333,742
$
339,626
$
346,084
$
349,101
Total loans
$
25,287,986
$
21,805,368
$
22,027,769
$
22,197,388
$
21,977,570
Less: Warehouse Purchase Program loans
(1,433,152)
(1,304,798)
(1,278,178)
(1,287,440)
(1,057,893)
Total loans less Warehouse Purchase Program
$
23,854,834
$
20,500,570
$
20,749,591
$
20,909,948
$
20,919,677
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans excluding
Warehouse Purchase Program
1.61
%
1.63
%
1.64
%
1.66
%
1.67
%
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio excluding net
gains and losses on the sale, write-downor write-up of assets:
Noninterest expense
$
217,287
$
138,712
$
138,635
$
138,565
$
140,301
Net interest income
$
321,150
$
274,953
$
273,435
$
267,722
$
265,382
Noninterest income
46,474
42,780
41,238
42,982
41,301
Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write-down of assets
318
35
3
1,414
(235)
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-
down or write-up of assets
46,156
42,745
41,235
41,568
41,536
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-
down or write-up of assets
$
367,306
$
317,698
$
314,670
$
309,290
$
306,918
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-
down or write-up of assets
59.16
%
43.66
%
44.06
%
44.80
%
45.71
%
Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio to efficiency ratio, excluding net
gains and losses on the sale, write-down or write-up of assets,
merger related expenses and FDIC special assessment:
Noninterest expense
$
217,287
$
138,712
$
138,635
$
138,565
$
140,301
Less: merger related expenses
42,516
268
62
-
-
Less: FDIC special assessment
-
(3,554)
-
-
-
Noninterest expense excluding merger related expenses and FDIC
special assessment
$
174,771
$
141,998
$
138,573
$
138,565
$
140,301
Net interest income
$
321,150
$
274,953
$
273,435
$
267,722
$
265,382
Noninterest income
46,474
42,780
41,238
42,982
41,301
Less: net gain (loss) on sale or write down of assets
318
35
3
1,414
(235)
Noninterest income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-
down or write-up of assets
46,156
42,745
41,235
41,568
41,536
Total income excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-
down or write-up of assets
$
367,306
$
317,698
$
314,670
$
309,290
$
306,918
Efficiency ratio, excluding net gains and losses on the sale, write-
down or write-up of assets, merger related expenses and FDIC
special assessment
47.58
%
44.70
%
44.04
%
44.80
%
45.71
%
SOURCE Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.