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WKN: A0B9Q0 | ISIN: US09227Q1004 | Ticker-Symbol: BNK
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:31
32,000 Euro
+1,91 % +0,600
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Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
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BLACKBAUD INC Chart 1 Jahr
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BLACKBAUD INC 5-Tage-Chart
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32,00032,40014:08
32,00032,40013:28
PR Newswire
29.04.2026 13:00 Uhr
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Blackbaud Announces 2026 First Quarter Results

Company Launches Its First Agent For Good Agentic AI Solution for the Social Impact Sector

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leader in AI for social impact, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

"We're off to a strong start in 2026, and our execution continues to reinforce Blackbaud's clear leadership in the social impact software market," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO and vice chairman of the board of directors, Blackbaud. "With more than 70 new AI capabilities embedded across our products, we have now taken the next step and launched the first of many planned new agentic AI solutions, the Development Agent. Early demand has been exceptional, customer interest is high, and momentum is building. This strong first quarter reinforces our confidence in our AI-powered roadmap and positions Blackbaud well for 2026 and beyond as we pursue our aspirational goals."

First Quarter 2026 Results Compared to First Quarter 2025 Results:

  • GAAP total revenue was $281.1 million, up 4.2% and non-GAAP organic revenue increased 4.2%.
  • GAAP recurring revenue was $276.5 million, up 5.0% and represented 98.3% of total revenue. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 5.0%.
  • GAAP income from operations was $51.4 million, with GAAP operating margin of 18.3%, an increase of 1,100 basis points.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $83.4 million, with non-GAAP operating margin of 29.6%, an increase of 120 basis points.
  • GAAP net income was $31.1 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.67, up $0.58 per share.
  • Non-GAAP net income was $52.6 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.14, up $0.19 per share.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $98.7 million, up $6.6 million, with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.1%, an increase of 100 basis points.
  • Rule of 40 score was 39.3%.
  • GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $51.5 million, an increase of $50.1 million, with GAAP operating cash flow margin of 18.3%, an increase of 1,780 basis points.
  • Non-GAAP free cash flow was $37.0 million, an increase of $49.3 million, with non-GAAP free cash flow margin of 13.2%, an increase of 1,770 basis points.

"We began 2026 with disciplined execution against our operating plan, while continuing to invest in innovation to support both performance today and the opportunities ahead," said Chad Anderson, executive vice president and CFO, Blackbaud. "The quarter reflects the strength of our financial model-driving growth, expanding margins, improving EPS, and generating strong free cash flow. We continued our purposeful capital allocation strategy, repurchasing approximately 4.5% of our shares outstanding at the end of 2025 inclusive of net share settlement of employee stock compensation, while maintaining financial flexibility. This combination of execution, reinvestment, and disciplined capital deployment underpins our ability to deliver long-term value."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release, including the Rule of 40, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Blackbaud launched its first Agent for Good, the Development Agent, which is the first-ever expert agent to be embedded in a dedicated social impact platform and is designed to help personalize donor engagement and grow giving at scale. The Development Agent is available to Raiser's Edge NXT® customers in the U.S., with availability internationally and in other products to follow.
  • Blackbaud highlighted customer outcomes that underline the real-world impact of its solutions and showcase the differentiated power of Blackbaud's specialized domain expertise.
  • Chief Data and AI Officer Carrie Cobb shared how Blackbaud is approaching responsible AI, through engagement, shared learning, and cross-sector leadership.
  • As the presenting sponsor of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) ICON conference, Blackbaud shared how it is ushering the sector into a new era of social impact, equipping fundraisers with purpose-built, responsible AI tools that help them navigate increasing complexity, meet donor expectations, and accelerate their outcomes.
  • At its annual Corporate Social Impact Summit, Blackbaud convened hundreds of corporate and social good leaders for thought-provoking sessions from industry experts and an exclusive preview of upcoming innovation across the YourCause® from Blackbaud® platform, including advancements in AI capabilities, faster donation processing, and social impact reporting.
  • The company announced open registration for bbcon, its annual technology conference, taking place in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 29-Oct. 1 this year, with global events following in London and Sydney.

Visit www.blackbaud.com/newsroom for more information about Blackbaud's recent highlights.

Financial Outlook

Blackbaud today reaffirmed its 2026 full year financial guidance:

  • GAAP revenue of $1.173 billion to $1.179 billion
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $430 million to $438 million
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.15 to $5.25
  • Non-GAAP free cash flow of $280 million to $290 million

Included in its 2026 full year financial guidance are the following updated assumptions:

  • Non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24.5%
  • Interest expense for the year is expected to be approximately $62 million to $66 million
  • Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the year are expected to be approximately 45.0 million to 46.0 million
  • Capital expenditures for the year are expected to be approximately $60 million to $70 million, including approximately $52 million to $62 million of capitalized software development costs

Blackbaud has not reconciled forward-looking full-year non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts at this time to estimate and quantify with a reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items or others that may arise during the year. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts.

Stock Repurchase Program

As of March 31, 2026, Blackbaud had approximately $878 million remaining under its common stock repurchase program that was expanded, replenished and reauthorized in December 2025. Based on our current plans, we expect total repurchases during 2026 to represent between 5.0% and 10.0% of our outstanding common stock as of December 31, 2025.

Conference Call Details

What:

Blackbaud's 2026 First Quarter Conference Call

When:

April 29, 2026

Time:

8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Live Call:

1-877-407-3088 (US/Canada)

Webcast:

Blackbaud's Investor Relations Webpage

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Investor Contact
 [email protected]

Media Contact
 [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the predictability of our financial condition and results of operations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; risks related to the development, deployment, regulation, security, market adoption and perception of artificial intelligence technologies; cybersecurity and data protection risks and related liabilities; potential litigation involving us; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Trademarks

All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Blackbaud uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its operational performance. Accordingly, Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain transactions that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its operating performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods. Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business.

While Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment. Blackbaud believes non-GAAP free cash flow provides a useful measure of the company's operating performance. Non-GAAP free cash flow is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies, if any, acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses, if any. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision (benefit); depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software development costs; stock-based compensation expense; Global Capabilities Center ("GCC") workforce transition costs; acquisition and disposition-related costs; and Security Incident-related costs.

Blackbaud, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

March 31,
2026

December 31,
2025

Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$ 34,096

$ 38,914

Restricted cash

418,671

720,061

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,924 and $5,876 at March 31, 2026 and
December 31, 2025, respectively

75,691

80,517

Customer funds receivable

7,605

1,308

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

106,158

89,290

Total current assets

642,221

930,090

Property and equipment, net

85,053

85,076

Software development costs, net

156,628

155,842

Goodwill

1,055,777

1,056,815

Intangible assets, net

99,279

106,654

Other assets

70,340

56,205

Total assets

$ 2,109,298

$ 2,390,682

Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable

$ 46,884

$ 27,344

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

37,515

43,272

Due to customers

425,124

719,833

Debt, current portion

23,160

22,660

Deferred revenue, current portion

333,996

368,986

Total current liabilities

866,679

1,182,095

Debt, net of current portion

1,163,182

1,087,037

Deferred tax liability

27,333

21,981

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

6,054

2,778

Other liabilities

11,496

11,737

Total liabilities

2,074,744

2,305,628

Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

-

-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 74,015,631 and
72,312,354 shares issued at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively;
46,297,968 and 46,705,325 shares outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025,
respectively

74

72

Additional paid-in capital

1,415,521

1,391,641

Treasury stock, at cost; 27,717,663 and 25,607,029 shares at March 31, 2026 and
December 31, 2025, respectively

(1,423,843)

(1,316,224)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,850)

(5,948)

Retained earnings

46,652

15,513

Total stockholders' equity

34,554

85,054

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,109,298

$ 2,390,682



Blackbaud, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended
March 31,

2026

2025

Revenue

$ 281,140

$ 269,936

Cost of revenue

114,581

114,815

Gross profit

166,559

155,121

Operating expenses



Sales, marketing and customer success

47,349

44,644

Research and development

36,916

33,559

General and administrative

30,261

56,679

Amortization of intangible assets

588

534

Total operating expenses

115,114

135,416

Income from operations

51,445

19,705

Interest expense

(16,036)

(16,945)

Other income, net

2,396

2,105

Income before provision for income taxes

37,805

4,865

Income tax provision

6,666

542

Net income

$ 31,139

$ 4,323

Earnings per share



Basic

$ 0.68

$ 0.09

Diluted

$ 0.67

$ 0.09

Common shares and equivalents outstanding



Basic weighted average shares

45,562,304

48,429,061

Diluted weighted average shares

46,351,379

49,445,079

Other comprehensive income (loss)



Foreign currency translation adjustment

$ (1,480)

$ 3,259

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net of tax

3,578

(6,692)

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

2,098

(3,433)

Comprehensive income

$ 33,237

$ 890



Blackbaud, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Three months ended
March 31,

(dollars in thousands)

2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities



Net income

$ 31,139

$ 4,323

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

20,551

21,647

Net provision for credit losses and sales returns

1,128

788

Stock-based compensation expense

23,880

22,170

Deferred taxes

4,257

(221)

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount

486

699

Other non-cash adjustments

-

(5,384)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:



Accounts receivable

3,613

4,770

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(18,048)

(5,192)

Trade accounts payable

19,258

(4,651)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(3,186)

(8,134)

Deferred revenue

(31,619)

(29,427)

Net cash provided by operating activities

51,459

1,388

Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment

(1,668)

(688)

Capitalized software development costs

(12,798)

(12,970)

Cash used in disposition of business

-

(12,235)

Net cash used in investing activities

(14,466)

(25,893)

Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt

139,900

216,200

Payments on debt

(74,968)

(85,523)

Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement

(25,112)

(37,948)

Change in due to customers

(294,090)

(320,248)

Change in customer funds receivable

(6,395)

(2,483)

Purchase of treasury stock, including excise tax payments

(82,103)

(100,030)

Net cash used in financing activities

(342,768)

(330,032)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(433)

1,668

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(306,208)

(352,869)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

758,975

809,512

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 452,767

$ 456,643


The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:


(dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2026

December 31,
2025

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 34,096

$ 38,914

Restricted cash

418,671

720,061

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows

$ 452,767

$ 758,975



Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended
March 31,

2026

2025

GAAP Revenue

$ 281,140

$ 269,936




GAAP gross profit

$ 166,559

$ 155,121

GAAP gross margin

59.2 %

57.5 %

Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Stock-based compensation expense

3,087

2,698

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations

6,267

7,052

Add: GCC workforce transition costs(1)

275

-

Subtotal

9,629

9,750

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 176,188

$ 164,871

Non-GAAP gross margin

62.7 %

61.1 %




GAAP income from operations

$ 51,445

$ 19,705

GAAP operating margin

18.3 %

7.3 %

Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Stock-based compensation expense

23,880

22,170

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations

6,855

7,586

Add: GCC workforce transition costs(1)

1,026

-

Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs(2)

147

25,132

Add: Security Incident-related costs

-

2,180

Subtotal

31,908

57,068

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 83,353

$ 76,773

Non-GAAP operating margin

29.6 %

28.4 %




GAAP income before provision for income taxes

$ 37,805

$ 4,865

GAAP net income

$ 31,139

$ 4,323




Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share

46,351,379

49,445,079

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.67

$ 0.09




Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: GAAP income tax provision

6,666

542

Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations

31,908

57,068

Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes

69,713

61,933

Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(3)

17,080

15,174

Non-GAAP net income

$ 52,633

$ 46,759




Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

46,351,379

49,445,079

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.14

$ 0.95

(1)

GCC workforce transition costs represent severance and other costs incurred in connection with the transition of certain roles to our Global
Capability Center in Hyderabad, India.

(2)

Includes charges of $24.3 million incurred during the three months ended March 31, 2025 related to the release from our lease for office
space in Washington, DC.

(3)

We use a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24.5% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. We
base this rate on our estimated annual GAAP income tax rate, adjusted for items excluded from GAAP income when calculating non-GAAP
income and for significant nonrecurring tax adjustments. We review this non-GAAP tax rate annually to determine whether it remains
appropriate for evaluating our financial performance. In conducting this review, we consider our GAAP annual effective tax rate, changes in
tax legislation, non-GAAP adjustments, and shifts in the geographic mix of revenues and expenses. We also evaluate other factors that we
deem significant. Because the tax treatment of non-GAAP adjustments differs from GAAP and because of our methodology for estimating
the annual tax rate, the non-GAAP tax rate may differ from the GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.



Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended
March 31,

2026

2025

GAAP revenue

$ 281,140

$ 269,936

GAAP revenue growth

4.2 %


Less: Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses(1)

-

-

Non-GAAP organic revenue(2)

$ 281,140

$ 269,936

Non-GAAP organic revenue growth

4.2 %





Non-GAAP organic revenue(2)

$ 281,140

$ 269,936

Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3)

(2,240)

-

Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3)

$ 278,900

$ 269,936

Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis

3.3 %





GAAP recurring revenue

$ 276,485

$ 263,325

GAAP recurring revenue growth

5.0 %


Less: Non-GAAP recurring revenue from divested businesses(1)

-

-

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(2)

$ 276,485

$ 263,325

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth

5.0 %





Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(2)

$ 276,485

$ 263,325

Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(3)

(2,198)

-

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue on constant currency basis(3)

$ 274,287

$ 263,325

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on constant currency basis

4.2 %


(1)

Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses excludes revenue associated with divested businesses in the prior period. The exclusion of
the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested business with the results of the combined company for the same period of
time in both the prior and current periods.

(2)

Non-GAAP organic revenue and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-
GAAP organic revenue and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information
solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth are calculated.

(3)

To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues
from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average
foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian
Dollar and Euro.



Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended
March 31,

2026

2025

GAAP net income

$ 31,139

$ 4,323

Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Interest, net

14,357

15,290

Add: GAAP income tax provision

6,666

542

Add: Depreciation

2,206

2,975

Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations

6,855

7,586

Add: Amortization of software development costs(1)

12,421

11,872

Subtotal

42,505

38,265

Non-GAAP EBITDA

$ 73,644

$ 42,588

Non-GAAP EBITDA margin(2)

26.2 %





Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Stock-based compensation expense

$ 23,880

$ 22,170

Add: GCC workforce transition costs(3)

1,026

-

Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs(3)

147

25,132

Add: Security Incident-related costs

-

2,180

Subtotal

25,053

49,482

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$ 98,697

$ 92,070

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin(4)

35.1 %





Rule of 40(5)

39.3 %





Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$ 98,697

$ 92,070

Foreign currency impact on Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(6)

(1,029)

205

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on constant currency basis(6)

$ 97,668

$ 92,275

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis

35.0 %





Rule of 40 on constant currency basis(7)

38.3 %


(1)

Includes amortization expense related to software development costs, and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing

implementation costs.

(2)

Measured by GAAP revenue divided by non-GAAP EBITDA.

(3)

See additional details in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP operating income above.

(4)

Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue divided by non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA.

(5)

Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table
above.

(6)

To determine non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from entities reporting in
foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates.
The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and Euro.

(7)

Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency
basis.



(dollars in thousands)

Three months ended
March 31,

2026

2025

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities

$ 51,459

$ 1,388

GAAP operating cash flow margin

18.3 %

0.5 %

Non-GAAP adjustments:



Less: purchase of property and equipment

(1,668)

(688)

Less: capitalized software development costs

(12,798)

(12,970)

Non-GAAP free cash flow

$ 36,993

$ (12,270)

Non-GAAP free cash flow margin

13.2 %

(4.5) %

SOURCE Blackbaud

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Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.