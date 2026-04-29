Blackbaud Announces 2026 First Quarter Results

Company Launches Its First Agent For Good Agentic AI Solution for the Social Impact Sector
CHARLESTON, S.C., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leader in AI for social impact, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026.
"We're off to a strong start in 2026, and our execution continues to reinforce Blackbaud's clear leadership in the social impact software market," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO and vice chairman of the board of directors, Blackbaud. "With more than 70 new AI capabilities embedded across our products, we have now taken the next step and launched the first of many planned new agentic AI solutions, the Development Agent. Early demand has been exceptional, customer interest is high, and momentum is building. This strong first quarter reinforces our confidence in our AI-powered roadmap and positions Blackbaud well for 2026 and beyond as we pursue our aspirational goals."
First Quarter 2026 Results Compared to First Quarter 2025 Results:
- GAAP total revenue was $281.1 million, up 4.2% and non-GAAP organic revenue increased 4.2%.
- GAAP recurring revenue was $276.5 million, up 5.0% and represented 98.3% of total revenue. Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 5.0%.
- GAAP income from operations was $51.4 million, with GAAP operating margin of 18.3%, an increase of 1,100 basis points.
- Non-GAAP income from operations was $83.4 million, with non-GAAP operating margin of 29.6%, an increase of 120 basis points.
- GAAP net income was $31.1 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.67, up $0.58 per share.
- Non-GAAP net income was $52.6 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.14, up $0.19 per share.
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $98.7 million, up $6.6 million, with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.1%, an increase of 100 basis points.
- Rule of 40 score was 39.3%.
- GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $51.5 million, an increase of $50.1 million, with GAAP operating cash flow margin of 18.3%, an increase of 1,780 basis points.
- Non-GAAP free cash flow was $37.0 million, an increase of $49.3 million, with non-GAAP free cash flow margin of 13.2%, an increase of 1,770 basis points.
"We began 2026 with disciplined execution against our operating plan, while continuing to invest in innovation to support both performance today and the opportunities ahead," said Chad Anderson, executive vice president and CFO, Blackbaud. "The quarter reflects the strength of our financial model-driving growth, expanding margins, improving EPS, and generating strong free cash flow. We continued our purposeful capital allocation strategy, repurchasing approximately 4.5% of our shares outstanding at the end of 2025 inclusive of net share settlement of employee stock compensation, while maintaining financial flexibility. This combination of execution, reinvestment, and disciplined capital deployment underpins our ability to deliver long-term value."
An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release, including the Rule of 40, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.
Recent Company Highlights
- Blackbaud launched its first Agent for Good, the Development Agent, which is the first-ever expert agent to be embedded in a dedicated social impact platform and is designed to help personalize donor engagement and grow giving at scale. The Development Agent is available to Raiser's Edge NXT® customers in the U.S., with availability internationally and in other products to follow.
- Blackbaud highlighted customer outcomes that underline the real-world impact of its solutions and showcase the differentiated power of Blackbaud's specialized domain expertise.
- Chief Data and AI Officer Carrie Cobb shared how Blackbaud is approaching responsible AI, through engagement, shared learning, and cross-sector leadership.
- As the presenting sponsor of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) ICON conference, Blackbaud shared how it is ushering the sector into a new era of social impact, equipping fundraisers with purpose-built, responsible AI tools that help them navigate increasing complexity, meet donor expectations, and accelerate their outcomes.
- At its annual Corporate Social Impact Summit, Blackbaud convened hundreds of corporate and social good leaders for thought-provoking sessions from industry experts and an exclusive preview of upcoming innovation across the YourCause® from Blackbaud® platform, including advancements in AI capabilities, faster donation processing, and social impact reporting.
- The company announced open registration for bbcon, its annual technology conference, taking place in Columbus, Ohio, Sept. 29-Oct. 1 this year, with global events following in London and Sydney.
Visit www.blackbaud.com/newsroom for more information about Blackbaud's recent highlights.
Financial Outlook
Blackbaud today reaffirmed its 2026 full year financial guidance:
- GAAP revenue of $1.173 billion to $1.179 billion
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $430 million to $438 million
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.15 to $5.25
- Non-GAAP free cash flow of $280 million to $290 million
Included in its 2026 full year financial guidance are the following updated assumptions:
- Non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24.5%
- Interest expense for the year is expected to be approximately $62 million to $66 million
- Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the year are expected to be approximately 45.0 million to 46.0 million
- Capital expenditures for the year are expected to be approximately $60 million to $70 million, including approximately $52 million to $62 million of capitalized software development costs
Blackbaud has not reconciled forward-looking full-year non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts at this time to estimate and quantify with a reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items or others that may arise during the year. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts.
Stock Repurchase Program
As of March 31, 2026, Blackbaud had approximately $878 million remaining under its common stock repurchase program that was expanded, replenished and reauthorized in December 2025. Based on our current plans, we expect total repurchases during 2026 to represent between 5.0% and 10.0% of our outstanding common stock as of December 31, 2025.
Conference Call Details
What:
Blackbaud's 2026 First Quarter Conference Call
When:
April 29, 2026
Time:
8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)
Live Call:
1-877-407-3088 (US/Canada)
Webcast:
Blackbaud's Investor Relations Webpage
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector's most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world's largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud's solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.
Investor Contact
[email protected]
Media Contact
[email protected]
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the predictability of our financial condition and results of operations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; risks related to the development, deployment, regulation, security, market adoption and perception of artificial intelligence technologies; cybersecurity and data protection risks and related liabilities; potential litigation involving us; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Trademarks
All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Blackbaud uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its operational performance. Accordingly, Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain transactions that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its operating performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods. Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business.
While Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment. Blackbaud believes non-GAAP free cash flow provides a useful measure of the company's operating performance. Non-GAAP free cash flow is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.
In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies, if any, acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses, if any. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.
Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision (benefit); depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software development costs; stock-based compensation expense; Global Capabilities Center ("GCC") workforce transition costs; acquisition and disposition-related costs; and Security Incident-related costs.
Blackbaud, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 34,096
$ 38,914
Restricted cash
418,671
720,061
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,924 and $5,876 at March 31, 2026 and
75,691
80,517
Customer funds receivable
7,605
1,308
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
106,158
89,290
Total current assets
642,221
930,090
Property and equipment, net
85,053
85,076
Software development costs, net
156,628
155,842
Goodwill
1,055,777
1,056,815
Intangible assets, net
99,279
106,654
Other assets
70,340
56,205
Total assets
$ 2,109,298
$ 2,390,682
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$ 46,884
$ 27,344
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
37,515
43,272
Due to customers
425,124
719,833
Debt, current portion
23,160
22,660
Deferred revenue, current portion
333,996
368,986
Total current liabilities
866,679
1,182,095
Debt, net of current portion
1,163,182
1,087,037
Deferred tax liability
27,333
21,981
Deferred revenue, net of current portion
6,054
2,778
Other liabilities
11,496
11,737
Total liabilities
2,074,744
2,305,628
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
-
-
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized, 74,015,631 and
74
72
Additional paid-in capital
1,415,521
1,391,641
Treasury stock, at cost; 27,717,663 and 25,607,029 shares at March 31, 2026 and
(1,423,843)
(1,316,224)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,850)
(5,948)
Retained earnings
46,652
15,513
Total stockholders' equity
34,554
85,054
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,109,298
$ 2,390,682
Blackbaud, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
2026
2025
Revenue
$ 281,140
$ 269,936
Cost of revenue
114,581
114,815
Gross profit
166,559
155,121
Operating expenses
Sales, marketing and customer success
47,349
44,644
Research and development
36,916
33,559
General and administrative
30,261
56,679
Amortization of intangible assets
588
534
Total operating expenses
115,114
135,416
Income from operations
51,445
19,705
Interest expense
(16,036)
(16,945)
Other income, net
2,396
2,105
Income before provision for income taxes
37,805
4,865
Income tax provision
6,666
542
Net income
$ 31,139
$ 4,323
Earnings per share
Basic
$ 0.68
$ 0.09
Diluted
$ 0.67
$ 0.09
Common shares and equivalents outstanding
Basic weighted average shares
45,562,304
48,429,061
Diluted weighted average shares
46,351,379
49,445,079
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
$ (1,480)
$ 3,259
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net of tax
3,578
(6,692)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
2,098
(3,433)
Comprehensive income
$ 33,237
$ 890
Blackbaud, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands)
2026
2025
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 31,139
$ 4,323
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
20,551
21,647
Net provision for credit losses and sales returns
1,128
788
Stock-based compensation expense
23,880
22,170
Deferred taxes
4,257
(221)
Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount
486
699
Other non-cash adjustments
-
(5,384)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:
Accounts receivable
3,613
4,770
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(18,048)
(5,192)
Trade accounts payable
19,258
(4,651)
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(3,186)
(8,134)
Deferred revenue
(31,619)
(29,427)
Net cash provided by operating activities
51,459
1,388
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,668)
(688)
Capitalized software development costs
(12,798)
(12,970)
Cash used in disposition of business
-
(12,235)
Net cash used in investing activities
(14,466)
(25,893)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of debt
139,900
216,200
Payments on debt
(74,968)
(85,523)
Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement
(25,112)
(37,948)
Change in due to customers
(294,090)
(320,248)
Change in customer funds receivable
(6,395)
(2,483)
Purchase of treasury stock, including excise tax payments
(82,103)
(100,030)
Net cash used in financing activities
(342,768)
(330,032)
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(433)
1,668
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(306,208)
(352,869)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
758,975
809,512
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 452,767
$ 456,643
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:
(dollars in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 34,096
$ 38,914
Restricted cash
418,671
720,061
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows
$ 452,767
$ 758,975
Blackbaud, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
2026
2025
GAAP Revenue
$ 281,140
$ 269,936
GAAP gross profit
$ 166,559
$ 155,121
GAAP gross margin
59.2 %
57.5 %
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: Stock-based compensation expense
3,087
2,698
Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations
6,267
7,052
Add: GCC workforce transition costs(1)
275
-
Subtotal
9,629
9,750
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 176,188
$ 164,871
Non-GAAP gross margin
62.7 %
61.1 %
GAAP income from operations
$ 51,445
$ 19,705
GAAP operating margin
18.3 %
7.3 %
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: Stock-based compensation expense
23,880
22,170
Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations
6,855
7,586
Add: GCC workforce transition costs(1)
1,026
-
Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs(2)
147
25,132
Add: Security Incident-related costs
-
2,180
Subtotal
31,908
57,068
Non-GAAP income from operations
$ 83,353
$ 76,773
Non-GAAP operating margin
29.6 %
28.4 %
GAAP income before provision for income taxes
$ 37,805
$ 4,865
GAAP net income
$ 31,139
$ 4,323
Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share
46,351,379
49,445,079
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 0.67
$ 0.09
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: GAAP income tax provision
6,666
542
Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations
31,908
57,068
Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes
69,713
61,933
Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(3)
17,080
15,174
Non-GAAP net income
$ 52,633
$ 46,759
Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
46,351,379
49,445,079
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 1.14
$ 0.95
(1)
GCC workforce transition costs represent severance and other costs incurred in connection with the transition of certain roles to our Global
(2)
Includes charges of $24.3 million incurred during the three months ended March 31, 2025 related to the release from our lease for office
(3)
We use a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 24.5% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share. We
Blackbaud, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
2026
2025
GAAP revenue
$ 281,140
$ 269,936
GAAP revenue growth
4.2 %
Less: Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses(1)
-
-
Non-GAAP organic revenue(2)
$ 281,140
$ 269,936
Non-GAAP organic revenue growth
4.2 %
Non-GAAP organic revenue(2)
$ 281,140
$ 269,936
Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3)
(2,240)
-
Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3)
$ 278,900
$ 269,936
Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis
3.3 %
GAAP recurring revenue
$ 276,485
$ 263,325
GAAP recurring revenue growth
5.0 %
Less: Non-GAAP recurring revenue from divested businesses(1)
-
-
Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(2)
$ 276,485
$ 263,325
Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth
5.0 %
Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(2)
$ 276,485
$ 263,325
Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic recurring revenue(3)
(2,198)
-
Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue on constant currency basis(3)
$ 274,287
$ 263,325
Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on constant currency basis
4.2 %
(1)
Non-GAAP revenue from divested businesses excludes revenue associated with divested businesses in the prior period. The exclusion of
(2)
Non-GAAP organic revenue and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-
(3)
To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues
Blackbaud, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
2026
2025
GAAP net income
$ 31,139
$ 4,323
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: Interest, net
14,357
15,290
Add: GAAP income tax provision
6,666
542
Add: Depreciation
2,206
2,975
Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations
6,855
7,586
Add: Amortization of software development costs(1)
12,421
11,872
Subtotal
42,505
38,265
Non-GAAP EBITDA
$ 73,644
$ 42,588
Non-GAAP EBITDA margin(2)
26.2 %
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Add: Stock-based compensation expense
$ 23,880
$ 22,170
Add: GCC workforce transition costs(3)
1,026
-
Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs(3)
147
25,132
Add: Security Incident-related costs
-
2,180
Subtotal
25,053
49,482
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$ 98,697
$ 92,070
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin(4)
35.1 %
Rule of 40(5)
39.3 %
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$ 98,697
$ 92,070
Foreign currency impact on Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(6)
(1,029)
205
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on constant currency basis(6)
$ 97,668
$ 92,275
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis
35.0 %
Rule of 40 on constant currency basis(7)
38.3 %
(1)
Includes amortization expense related to software development costs, and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing
implementation costs.
(2)
Measured by GAAP revenue divided by non-GAAP EBITDA.
(3)
See additional details in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP operating income above.
(4)
Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue divided by non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA.
(5)
Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table
(6)
To determine non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from entities reporting in
(7)
Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
2026
2025
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$ 51,459
$ 1,388
GAAP operating cash flow margin
18.3 %
0.5 %
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Less: purchase of property and equipment
(1,668)
(688)
Less: capitalized software development costs
(12,798)
(12,970)
Non-GAAP free cash flow
|
$ 36,993
$ (12,270)
Non-GAAP free cash flow margin
13.2 %
(4.5) %
SOURCE Blackbaud