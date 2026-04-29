Costamare Inc. Reports Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

MONACO, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. ("Costamare" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMRE) today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 ("Q1 2026").

I.PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY



Q1 2026 Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations 1 available to common stockholders 2 of $76.0 million ($0.63 per share).



available to common stockholders of $76.0 million ($0.63 per share). Q1 2026 Net Income from Continuing operations 1 available to common stockholders of $75.3 million ($0.62 per share).

available to common stockholders of $75.3 million ($0.62 per share). Q1 2026 liquidity of $644.4 million3-

II.COMMON DIVIDEND INCREASE

Management of the Company announced that it will recommend to the Board of Directors the approval of a dividend increase, beginning with the second quarter of 2026, increasing the quarterly dividend from $0.115 to $0.125 per common share4-

III.ENTERED INTO 16 SHIPBUILDING CONTRACTS BACKED WITH LONG TERM CHARTERS - INCREMENTAL CONTRACTED REVENUES OF $2.8 BILLION - CONCLUDED FINANCING ON A PRE-POST DELIVERY BASIS FOR ALL 16 VESSELS5

(A) 12x 9,200 TEU NEWBUILDS

Vessels expected to be delivered between Q3 2028 and Q2 2030.

Each vessel will commence a 15-year time charter upon delivery with COSCO-

upon delivery with COSCO- Pre- and post- delivery financing for a tenor of 15 years has been arranged for all 12 newbuilds.





(B) 4x 3,100 TEU NEWBUILDS

Vessels expected to be delivered between Q4 2027 and Q4 2028.

Each vessel will commence an 8-year time charter upon delivery with COSCO-

upon delivery with COSCO- Pre- and post- delivery financing for a tenor of 8 years has been arranged for all four newbuilds.





The 16 newbuilds contribute approximately $2.8 billion in contracted revenues and extend our TEU-weighted fleet employment duration by 1.8 years.

________________

1 Discontinued operations - Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited Spin-Off: On May 6, 2025, Costamare completed the spin-off of its dry bulk business (consisting of its dry bulk owned fleet and its dry bulk operating platform, Costamare Bulkers Inc. ("CBI")) into a standalone public company, Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited (NYSE: CMDB). Accordingly, the results of the dry bulk business are presented as discontinued operations in the Company's consolidated financial statements for all relevant periods presented. Discontinued operations for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, include the results of the dry bulk business. There are no results of discontinued operations for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. Accordingly, results of discontinued operations are not comparable between periods.

2 Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare's financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.

3 Liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) and short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills amounting to $19.4 million.

4 The declaration and amount of a dividend is subject to the discretion of the Board and accordingly will depend on, among other things, the Company's earnings, financial condition and cash requirements and availability, the Company's ability to obtain debt and equity financing on acceptable terms as contemplated by the Company's growth strategy, the restrictive covenants in the Company's existing and future debt instruments and global economic conditions.

5 The shipbuilding contract prices and the related post-delivery time charter rates are denominated in a currency other than US dollars. US dollar amounts presented herein have been translated at the closing exchange rate on April 28, 2026, and are shown for presentation purposes only.





IV.SALE AND PURCHASE ACTIVITY - SECONDHAND VESSELS



Vessel Acquisitions

Agreement for the acquisition of two container vessels built in 2001, each with a capacity of approximately 5,600 TEU.

The acquisitions are expected to be completed in Q4 2026, upon which each vessel shall commence a 42-month time charter with a leading liner operator.

The acquisitions are expected to be financed with debt and cash on hand.

V.FLEET EMPLOYMENT6

97% and 94% of the containership fleet 7 fixed for 2026 and 2027, respectively.

fixed for 2026 and 2027, respectively. Contracted revenues for the containership fleet of approximately $6.2 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 6.1 years8-

VI.LEASE FINANCING PLATFORM

Controlling interest in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited ("NML").

Growing leasing platform with 52 shipping assets9 funded or on a commitment status basis, representing total investments and commitments of more than $675 million, supported by what we believe is a healthy pipeline.

VII.DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS

On April 2, 2026, the Company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock, which is payable on May 5, 2026, to holders of record of common stock as of April 20, 2026.

On April 2, 2026, the Company declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock and $0.546875 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock, which were all paid on April 15, 2026, to holders of record as of April 14, 2026.

________________

6 Please refer to the Containership Fleet List table for additional information on vessel employment details for our containership fleet.

7 Calculated on a TEU basis. Includes the two secondhand containerships agreed to be acquired.

8 As of April 28, 2026. Includes the contracted revenues of 22 vessels under construction and the two secondhand containerships agreed to be acquired.

9 Includes assets funded as of April 28, 2026 and contractual commitments as of April 28, 2026.





Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:

"During the first quarter of the year, the Company generated Net Income of about $75 million. Total liquidity amounted to about $645 million.

Executing on our strategy of renewing the fleet and securing long-term cash flows from high quality counterparties, we have ordered a total of 16 newbuildings from two first-class Chinese shipyards. Twelve of the ships are 9,200 TEUs and four are 3,100 TEUs capacity. The vessels are expected to be delivered between the fourth quarter of 2027 and the second quarter of 2030. Upon delivery all ships will commence long-term charters with Cosco Shipping, with durations of 15 years for the twelve 9,200 TEU ships and 8 years for the four 3,100 TEU vessels.

We are pleased to expand our valued and long-lasting relationship with Cosco through the completion of our latest 16 newbuilding transaction. Incremental contracted revenues from the new charters amount to about $2.8 billion.

The acquisitions will be funded with equity and debt. Pre- and post- delivery financing for a tenor of up to 15 years has been arranged for all 16 ships with two leading Chinese financial institutions.

In addition to the above, we have agreed to acquire two secondhand 5,600 TEU vessels built in 2001. The acquisitions are expected to be completed in Q4 2026, upon which each vessel shall commence a 42-month time charter with a leading liner operator.

As a consequence, total contracted revenues have reached $6.2 billion with a remaining time charter duration of 6.1 years.

In light of the above, management is pleased to recommend to the Board of Directors to increase the quarterly dividend per share from 11.5 cents to 12.5 cents to reward our shareholders as a result of increased cash flows, profitability and visibility. We do not expect this dividend to adversely affect our capacity to continue growing on a healthy basis despite a volatile market environment."

Financial Summary - Continuing Operations

Three-month period ended

March 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2025 2026 Voyage revenue - 217,180 - 201,558 Accrued charter revenue (1) - (2,102 - -

904

Amortization of time-charter assumed - (16 - - 43 Amortization of deferred revenue - - - (3,254 - Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2) - 215,062 - 199,251 Income from investments in leaseback vessels - 5,685 - 9,500 Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders from Continuing operations (3) - 100,304 - 76,024 Weighted Average number of shares 119,960,329 120,590,205 Adjusted Earnings per share from Continuing operations (3) - 0.84 - 0.63 Net Income from Continuing operations - 111,924 - 81,899 Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders - 106,120 - 75,286 Weighted Average number of shares 119,960,329 120,590,205 Earnings per share from Continuing operations - 0.88 - 0.62

(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and voyage revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed voyage revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. The reverse is true for charters with descending rates.

(2) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting (i) for non-cash "Accrued charter revenue" recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, (ii) amortization of time-charter assumed and (iii) amortization of deferred revenue. However, Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates.

(3) Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations and Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations.



Non-GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the relevant periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue, net income or other measures as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations.

Exhibit I

Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations

Three-month period ended

March 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2025

2026

Net Income from Continuing operations - 111,924 - 81,899 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (5,114 - (5,114 - Non-Controlling Interest (690 - (1,499 - Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders - 106,120 - 75,286 Accrued charter revenue (2,102 - 904 General and administrative expenses - non-cash component 1,472 2,528 Amortization of time-charter assumed (16 - 43 Amortization of deferred revenue - (3,254 - Realized loss on Euro/USD forward contracts 218 14 (Gain) / Loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain) / loss on derivative instruments (1) (5,388 - 503 Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders - 100,304 - 76,024 Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations - 0.84 - 0.63 Weighted average number of shares 119,960,329 120,590,205

Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations represent Net Income from continuing operations after earnings from continuing operations allocated to preferred stock and Non-Controlling Interest, but before non-cash "Accrued charter revenue" recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, amortization of time-charter assumed, amortization of deferred revenue, realized loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component and (gain)/loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments. "Accrued charter revenue" is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations generally eliminates the accounting effects of certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

(1) Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders.

Results of Continuing Operations10

Three-month period ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2025

During the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, we had an average of 69.0 and 68.0 container vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet.

As of March 31, 2026, we have invested in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited the amount of $182.2 million.

In the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, our fleet ownership days totaled 6,210 and 6,120 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels' operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.

________________

10 Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business (consisting of Costamare's dry bulk owned fleet and CBI) on May 6, 2025, the results of the dry bulk business are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the results from continuing operations.



Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels' Operational Data(I),(II-

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages)

Three-month period ended

March 31, Change

Percentage

Change

2025 2026 Voyage revenue - 217.2 - 201.6 - (15.6 - (7.2%) Income from investments in leaseback vessels 5.7 9.5 3.8 66.7% Voyage expenses (9.5 - (15.4 - 5.9 62.1% Voyage expenses - related parties (2.9 - (2.5 - (0.4 - (13.8%) Vessels' operating expenses (38.5 - (42.2 - 3.7 9.6% General and administrative expenses (4.2 - (5.2 - 1.0 23.8% Management fees - related parties (7.0 - (7.3 - 0.3 4.3% General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (1.5 - (2.5 - 1.0 66.7% Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (4.7 - (5.5 - 0.8 17.0% Depreciation (31.6 - (32.8 - 1.2 3.8% Foreign exchange gains / (losses) 0.1 (0.3 - (0.4 - n.m. Interest income 6.3 3.8 (2.5 - (39.7%) Interest and finance costs (23.0 - (19.0 - (4.0 - (17.4%) Other 0.1 0.2 0.1 100.0% Gain/ (Loss) on derivative instruments, net 5.4 (0.5 - (5.9 - n.m. Net Income from Continuing operations - 111.9 - 81.9

(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,

except percentages)

Three-month period ended

March 31, Change

Percentage

Change 2025

2026 Voyage revenue - 217.2 - 201.6 - (15.6 - (7.2%) Accrued charter revenue (2.1 - 0.9 3.0 n.m. Amortization of time-charter assumed - - - n.m. Amortization of deferred revenue - (3.3 - (3.3 - n.m. Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (I) - 215.1 - 199.2 - (15.9 - (7.4%) Vessels' operational data (II)



Three-month period ended March 31, Percentage

Change 2025 2026

Change Average number of vessels 68.0 69.0 1 1.5% Ownership days 6,120 6,210 90 1.5% Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey 2 7 5

(I) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. Refer to "Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels' Operational Data" above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.

(II) Vessels that are part of continuing operations.

Voyage Revenue

Voyage revenue decreased by 7.2%, or $15.6 million, to $201.6 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, from $217.2 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. The decrease, period over period, is mainly attributable to (i) the net decreased charter rates in certain of our vessels, (ii) the increased off-hire days of our fleet (mainly due to scheduled off-hire days of our fleet for dry-dockings and special surveys) during the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 and (iii) the lower accounting voyage revenue recorded for two of our vessels that are classified as sale type leases; partly offset by (i) the net contractual reimbursements from certain of our charterers for EU Emissions Allowances ("EUAs") and Fuel EU Maritime penalties and (ii) the voyage revenue earned by one container vessel acquired during the third quarter of 2025.

Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash "Accrued charter revenue", amortization of time-charter assumed and amortization of deferred revenue) decreased by 7.4%, or $15.9 million, to $199.2 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, from $215.1 million during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025.

Income from investments in leaseback vessels

Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $9.5 million and $5.7 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Income from investments in leaseback vessels increased, period over period, due to the increased volume of NML's operations during the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses were $15.4 million and $9.5 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, period over period, mainly due to the recognition of costs associated with EUAs, Fuel EU Maritime penalties and an increase in relevant expenses. However, a significant portion of these costs are contractually reimbursed by the charterers, as discussed in "Voyage Revenue", mitigating the net expenses impact. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption, (ii) third-party commissions and (iii) EUAs and Fuel EU Maritime expenses.

Voyage Expenses - related parties

Voyage expenses - related parties were $2.5 million and $2.9 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Voyage expenses - related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees payable to one and two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.2 million and $0.4 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Vessels' Operating Expenses

Vessels' operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $42.2 million and $38.5 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Daily vessels' operating expenses were $6,789 and $6,283 for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels' operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were $5.2 million and $4.2 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively, and include amounts of $0.7 million and $0.7 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.

Management Fees - related parties

Management fees charged by our related party managers were $7.3 million and $7.0 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $1.4 million for each of the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component

General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 amounted to $2.5 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 30, 2026. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 amounted to $1.5 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 31, 2025.

Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $5.5 million and $4.7 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, two vessels underwent and completed their special surveys, and five vessels were in the process of completing their special surveys. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, one vessel underwent and completed her special survey, and one vessel was in the process of completing her special survey.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were $32.8 million and $31.6 million, respectively.

Interest Income

Interest income amounted to $3.8 million and $6.3 million for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Interest and Finance Costs

Interest and finance costs were $19.0 million and $23.0 million during the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to a lower average loan balance.

Gain / (Loss) on Derivative Instruments, net

As of March 31, 2026, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in "Other Comprehensive Income" ("OCI"). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.

As of March 31, 2026, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $15.4 million. During the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, the change in the fair value (fair value as of March 31, 2026 compared to the fair value as of December 31, 2025) of the derivative instruments that qualify for hedge accounting resulted in a net gain of $1.3 million, which has been included in OCI. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 the change in the fair value (fair value as of March 31, 2026 compared to the fair value as of December 31, 2025) of the derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, including the realized components of such derivative instruments during the quarter, resulted in a net loss of $0.5 million, which has been included in Gain/ (Loss) on Derivative Instruments, net.

Cash Flows from Continuing Operations11

Three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025

Condensed cash flows from continuing operations Three-month period ended

March 31, (Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars) 2025 2026 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities - 147.2 - 112.4 Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities - 2.5 - (14.6 - Net Cash Used in Financing Activities - (16.2 - - (43.1 -

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 decreased by $34.8 million to $112.4 million, from $147.2 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. The decrease is mainly attributable to decreased net cash from operations during the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2025 and the increased special survey costs during the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2025; partly offset by the favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (as described above) and by the decrease in interest payments (including interest derivatives net receipts) during the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 compared to the three-month period ended March 31, 2025.

Net Cash Provided by / (Used in) Investing Activities

Net cash used in investing activities was $14.6 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, which mainly consisted of (i) advance payment for the construction of one newbuild container vessel and (ii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels; partly offset by net receipts for net investments into which NML entered.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $2.5 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, which mainly consisted of net receipts for net investments into which NML entered; partly offset by payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels.

________________

11 Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business on May 6, 2025, the cash flows of the dry bulk business are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the cash flows from continuing operations.

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

Net cash used in financing activities was $43.1 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, which mainly consisted of (i) $20.9 million of net payments relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $113.5 million we received from four debt financing agreements), (ii) $13.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2025 and (iii) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series B Preferred Stock"), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series C Preferred Stock") and $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series D Preferred Stock") for the period from October 15, 2025 to January 14, 2026.

Net cash used in financing activities was $16.2 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) $4.3 million net receipts relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $55.1 million we received from three debt financing agreements), (ii) $13.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024 and (iii) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock and $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock for the period from October 15, 2024 to January 14, 2025.

Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels

Cash and cash equivalents

As of March 31, 2026, we had Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $625.0 million and $19.4 million invested in short-dated U.S. Treasury Bills (short-term investments).

Debt-free vessels

As of April 28, 2026, the following vessels were free of debt.

Unencumbered Vessels

(Refer to Fleet list for full details)

Vessel Name Year

Built TEU

Capacity KURE 1996 7,403 KOWLOON 2005 7,471 MAERSK PUELO 2006 6,541 VULPECULA 2010 4,258 VOLANS 2010 4,258 VIRGO 2009 4,258 ETOILE 2005 2,556 ARKADIA 2001 1,550 MICHIGAN 2008 1,300

Conference Call details:

On Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET, Costamare's management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results. Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1-844-887-9405 (from the US) or +1-412-317-9258 (from outside the US). Please quote "Costamare". A replay of the conference call will be available until May 6, 2026. The United States replay number is +1-855-669-9658; the standard international replay number is +1-412-317-0088; and the access code required for the replay is: 8485390.

Live webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Costamare Inc. website (www.costamare.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world's leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 52 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 69 containerships in the water, with a total capacity of approximately 520,000 TEU. The Company also has 22 newbuild containerships under construction and has agreed to acquire two secondhand containerships with a total capacity of approximately 152,600 TEU. The Company participates in a lease financing business. The Company's common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "CMRE", "CMRE PR B", "CMRE PR C" and "CMRE PR D", respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains "forward-looking statements". In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "could", "expect" and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Costamare's belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Costamare's control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption "Risk Factors".

Company Contacts:



Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer

Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development



Costamare Inc., Monaco

Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40

Email: ir@costamare.com

Containership Fleet List

The tables below provide additional information, as of April 28, 2026, about our fleet of containerships, including the vessels under construction, and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.

Vessel Name Charterer Year

Built Capacity

(TEU) Average Daily

Charter Rate- 1)

(U.S. dollars) TEU-weighted

duration- 2)

(in years) Expiration of

Charter- 3) 1 TRITON Evergreen/*) 2016 14,424 40,693

6.7

March 2036 2 TITAN Evergreen/*) 2016 14,424 April 2036 3 TALOS Evergreen/*) 2016 14,424 July 2036 4 TAURUS Evergreen/*) 2016 14,424 August 2036 5 THESEUS Evergreen/*) 2016 14,424 August 2036 6 YM TRIUMPH Yang Ming 2020 12,690 May 2030 7 YM TRUTH Yang Ming 2020 12,690 May 2030 8 YM TOTALITYi Yang Ming 2020 12,690 July 2030 9 YM TARGETi Yang Ming 2021 12,690 November 2030 10 YM TIPTOPi Yang Ming 2021 12,690 March 2031 11 CAPE AKRITAS MSC 2016 11,010 August 2031 12 CAPE TAINARO MSC 2017 11,010 April 2031 13 CAPE KORTIA MSC 2017 11,010 August 2031 14 CAPE SOUNIO MSC 2017 11,010 April 2031 15 CAPE ARTEMISIO MSC 2017 11,010 September 2030 16 SHANGHAI COSCO 2006 9,469 34,889

3.1

August 2028 17 YANTIAN I COSCO 2006 9,469 July 2028 18 YANTIAN COSCO/*) 2006 9,469 May 2028 19 COSCO HELLAS COSCO/*) 2006 9,469 August 2028 20 BEIJING COSCO/*) 2006 9,469 July 2028 21 MSC AZOV MSC/*) 2014 9,403 December 2029 22 MSC AMALFI MSC/*) 2014 9,403 January 2030 23 MSC AJACCIO MSC/*) 2014 9,403 December 2029 24 MSC ATHENS MSC 2013 8,827 January 2029 25 MSC ATHOS MSC 2013 8,827 February 2029 26 VALOR MSC 2013 8,827 May 2030 27 VALUE MSC 2013 8,827 June 2030 28 VALIANT MSC 2013 8,827 August 2030 29 VALENCE MSC 2013 8,827 August 2030 30 VANTAGE MSC 2013 8,827 November 2030 31 NAVARINO MSC 2010 8,531 March 2029 32 KLEVEN MSC/*) 1996 8,044 April 2028 33 KOTKA MSC/*) 1996 8,044 September 2028 34 KOWLOON (ex. MAERSK KOWLOON) MSC 2005 7,471 January 2029 35 KURE MSC/*) 1996 7,403 August 2028 36 METHONI Maersk/*) 2003 6,724 30,468

2.6

June 2029 37 PORTO CHELI Maersk/*) 2001 6,712 April 2029 38 TAMPA I COSCO 2000 6,648 September 2028 39 ZIM VIETNAM ZIM 2003 6,644 December 2028 40 ZIM AMERICA ZIM 2003 6,644 December 2028 41 MAERSK PUELO Maersk 2006 6,541 October 2026(4) 42 ARIES ONE 2004 6,492 March 2029 43 ARGUS ONE 2004 6,492 May 2029 44 PORTO KAGIO Maersk 2002 5,908 July 2026 45 GLEN CANYON OOCL 2006 5,642 September 2028 46 NEW ACQUISITION No1 (*) 2001 5,610 May 2030(5) 47 NEW ACQUISITION No2 (*) 2001 5,610 May 2030(5) 48 PORTO GERMENO Maersk 2002 5,570 August 2026 49 LEONIDIO Maersk/*) 2014 4,957 August 2029 50 KYPARISSIA Maersk/*) 2014 4,957 August 2029 51 MEGALOPOLIS Maersk/*) 2013 4,957 May 2030 52 MARATHOPOLIS Maersk/*) 2013 4,957 May 2030 53 GIALOVA ONE 2009 4,578 26,861

2.6

April 2029 54 DYROS Maersk/*) 2008 4,578 April 2030 55 NORFOLK OOCL 2009 4,259 March 2028 56 VULPECULA ZIM 2010 4,258 May 2028 57 VOLANS COSCO 2010 4,258 July 2027 58 VIRGO Maersk/*) 2009 4,258 April 2030 59 VELA ZIM 2009 4,258 April 2028 60 ANDROUSA OOCL/*) 2010 4,256 April 2029 61 NEOKASTRO CMA CGM 2011 4,178 21,192

2.1

April 2030 62 ULSAN Maersk/*) 2002 4,132 March 2029 63 POLAR BRASIL Maersk 2018 3,800 March 20276 64 LAKONIA COSCO 2004 2,586 February 2027 65 SCORPIUS Maersk 2007 2,572 March 2028 66 ETOILE MSC/*) 2005 2,556 July 2028 67 AREOPOLIS COSCO 2000 2,474 March 2027 68 ARKADIA Evergreen/*) 2001 1,550 November 2028 69 MICHIGAN MSC 2008 1,300 October 2027 70 TRADER MSC/*) 2008 1,300 October 2028 71 LUEBECK MSC/*) 2001 1,078 April 2028



Containerships under construction

Vessel Charterer Capacity (TEU) Estimated Delivery7 Employment 1 Newbuilding 1 COSCO 9,200 Q3 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 2 Newbuilding 2 COSCO 9,200 Q3 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 3 Newbuilding 3 COSCO 9,200 Q4 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 4 Newbuilding 4 COSCO 9,200 Q4 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 5 Newbuilding 5 COSCO 9,200 Q1 2029 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 6 Newbuilding 6 COSCO 9,200 Q2 2029 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 7 Newbuilding 7 COSCO 9,200 Q2 2029 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 8 Newbuilding 8 COSCO 9,200 Q3 2029 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 9 Newbuilding 9 COSCO 9,200 Q4 2029 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 10 Newbuilding 10 COSCO 9,200 Q4 2029 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 11 Newbuilding 11 COSCO 9,200 Q1 2030 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 12 Newbuilding 12 COSCO 9,200 Q2 2030 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 13 Newbuilding 13 (*) 3,100 Q2 2027 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 14 Newbuilding 14 (*) 3,100 Q3 2027 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 15 Newbuilding 15 (*) 3,100 Q4 2027 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 16 Newbuilding 16 COSCO 3,100 Q4 2027 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 17 Newbuilding 17 (*) 3,100 Q4 2027 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 18 Newbuilding 18 (*) 3,100 Q1 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 19 Newbuilding 19 (*) 3,100 Q1 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 20 Newbuilding 20 COSCO 3,100 Q2 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 21 Newbuilding 21 COSCO 3,100 Q3 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard 22 Newbuilding 22 COSCO 3,100 Q4 2028 Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard

(1) Average Daily charter rate is calculated by dividing the total contracted revenues with the remaining employment days per capacity-group of vessels. (2) TEU-weighted duration reflects the average remaining duration per capacity-group of vessels weighted on a TEU basis. (3) Expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters (unless otherwise noted) could expire. (4) Maersk Puelo is currently chartered to Maersk until October 2026 (earliest redelivery) - September 2031 (latest redelivery). (5) Assuming delivery of each of the vessels in November 2026. (6) Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional one-year period. (7) Based on the shipbuilding contract, subject to change. (i) Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction. (*) Denotes charterer's identity, which is treated as confidential.

COSTAMARE INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three-months ended March 31, (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)

2025 2026 (Unaudited) REVENUES: Voyage revenue - 217,180 - 201,558 Income from investments in leaseback vessels 5,685 9,500 Total revenues - 222,865 - 211,058 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses (9,513 - (15,423 - Voyage expenses - related parties (2,928 - (2,536 - Vessels' operating expenses (38,450 - (42,158 - General and administrative expenses (4,204 - (5,140 - Management fees - related parties (7,043 - (7,334 - General and administrative expenses - non-cash component (1,472 - (2,528 - Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (4,685 - (5,516 - Depreciation (31,604 - (32,797 - Foreign exchange gains / (losses) 110 (321 - Operating income - 123,076 - 97,305 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest income - 6,301 - 3,831 Interest and finance costs (22,954 - (18,952 - Other 113 218 Gain / (loss) on derivative instruments, net 5,388 (503 - Total other expenses, net - (11,152 - - (15,406 - Net Income from continuing operations - 111,924 - 81,899 Net Loss from discontinued operations (11,081 - - Net Income - 100,843 - 81,899 Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock (5,114 - (5,114 - Net Income attributable to the non-controlling interest (715 - (1,499 - Net Income available to common stockholders - 95,014 - 75,286 Earnings per common share, basic and diluted - Total - 0.79 - 0.62 Earnings per common share, basic and diluted - Continuing operations - 0.88 - 0.62 Losses per common share, basic and diluted - Discontinued operations - (0.09 - - - Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted 119,960,329 120,590,205