

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, climate-control solutions provider Lennox International Inc. (LII) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while raising annual revenue growth outlook.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $23.50 to $25.00 per share, but now expects revenue growth of approximately 8 percent, up from the prior growth range of approximately 6 to 7 percent.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, LII is trading on the NYSE at $526.99, up $31.69 or 6.40 percent.



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