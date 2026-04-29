

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $120.0 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $95.5 million, or $1.26 per share, last year.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $148.6 million or $2.00 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $886.9 million from $814.3 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $120.0 Mln. vs. $95.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.26 last year. -Revenue: $886.9 Mln vs. $814.3 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.07 To $ 2.12 Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.35 To $ 8.55



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