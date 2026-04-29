

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $405.07 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $332.76 million, or $1.72 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $402.40 million or $2.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.2% to $1.753 billion from $1.535 billion last year.



Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $405.07 Mln. vs. $332.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.09 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue: $1.753 Bln vs. $1.535 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 9.35 Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.9 B



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