

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $167.07 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $71.45 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.



Excluding items, SoFi Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $167.07 million or $0.12 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 30.9% to $1.00 billion from $763.81 million last year.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $167.07 Mln. vs. $71.45 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $1.00 Bln vs. $763.81 Mln last year.



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