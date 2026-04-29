

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp. (ETR) reported on Tuesday that net earnings for the first quarter grew to $385 million or $0.83 per share from $361 million or $0.82 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.86 per share, compared to $0.82 per share in the year-ago quarter.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, ETR is trading on the NYSE at $110.64, down $2.55 or 2.25 percent.



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