

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A major study published in Nature (British Journal of Cancer, 2026) examined whether vegetarian and plant-based diets are linked to cancer risk.



The research pooled data from over 1.8 million people across nine large population studies in the UK, US, India, and Taiwan, making it one of the most comprehensive analyses on diet and cancer to date.



Study Details



Researchers compared different diet groups, including meat eaters, Poultry eaters, pescatarians (fish but no meat), vegetarians, and vegans.



They followed participants for 16 years on average, tracking the development of 17 major cancer types.



Key findings



Vegetarians showed a lower risk for several cancers, including breast cancer, Prostate cancer, Kidney cancer, Pancreatic cancer and Multiple myeloma compared with meat eaters.



These reductions ranged from roughly 5% to 30% in risk, depending on cancer type.



However, vegetarians also showed a higher risk of squamous cell carcinoma of the oesophagus, a type of food pipe cancer.



Pescatarians had lower risks of colorectal, breast, and kidney cancers, and poultry eaters showed a slightly reduced risk of prostate cancer.



Meanwhile, vegans showed a higher risk of colorectal cancer in some analyses, although case numbers were small.



Why may these effects happen?



The study suggests several possible explanations for the protective effects of plant-based diets. Vegetarian diets are typically: -Higher in fibre -Lower in saturated fat -Associated with lower body weight



These factors can reduce inflammation and insulin resistance, both of which are linked to cancer risk.



Possible nutrient gaps



Some vegetarians and vegans may have lower intakes of other essential nutrients, such as Vitamin B12, Iron, Zinc, and Protein.



These deficiencies may increase certain cancer risks if the diet is unbalanced.



Conclusion



The researchers emphasise:



-Vegetarian diets are not universally 'protective' or 'harmful.'



-Effects vary by cancer type, nutrient balance, and lifestyle factors



-Results may also be influenced by confounders like smoking, BMI, and alcohol intake



A vegetarian diet is generally linked with a lower risk of several major cancers, especially breast, prostate, kidney, and pancreatic cancers. But it may also entail specific risks if the diet is nutritionally imbalanced.



A well-planned vegetarian diet may help reduce the risk of multiple cancers, but the quality of nutrition matters just as much as diet choice, the study says.



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