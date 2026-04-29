Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Gold Runner Exploration Inc. (CSE: GRUN) (FSE: CE70) ("Gold Runner" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 15, 2026, the Company has paid the USD $100,000 option payment, due on or before April 30, 2026, to the Falcon Mine Group ("FMG"), as required under Gold Runner's option agreement ("Option Agreement") to purchase 100% of the Falcon Project ("Falcon" or the "Falcon Property" or "Property").

The Falcon Property under the Option Agreement comprises eighty-seven (87) unpatented lode claims and six (6) patented claims associated with the historic Falcon mine and forms the core of the larger 124 claim Falcon Project block totaling approximately 883 hectares or 2,183 acres. The Property is situated less than 2 kilometres ("km") south of Gold Runner's flagship Rock Creek prospect and southwest of Gold Runner's Dry Creek prospect (see Map 1), placing all three properties in very close proximity with each other for a total project(s) area spanning 239 claims.

The reader is reminded that Gold Runner's Tuscarora district play (Rock Creek, Dry Creek, and Falcon) is in a highly prospective, prolific gold region (see Map 2). The properties are surrounded on three sides by major, gold deposits and mines, including the Midas mine, approximately 35 km to the west-southwest, which has produced more than 2.2 Moz Au (million ounces Gold) and 26.9 Moz Ag (million ounces Silver) from an epithermal Ag (Au) deposit (Hecla Mining Company Website - 2022); the Goldstrike complex, approximately 40 km south, which produced 47.8 Moz Au between 1986 and October 2023 from Carlin-type deposits (Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology Special Report MI-2023); and the Jerritt Canyon mine, approximately 30 km to the east (further off Carlin Trend than Gold Runner's Tuscarora properties), which has produced 9.7 Moz Au from a Carlin-type gold deposit (Technical Report on the Jerritt Canyon Mine, Elko County, Nevada, USA Report for NI 43-101 - 2021), with continued exploration ongoing.

The Falcon Property occurs in the southwest portion of an Eocene-aged caldera complex, hosted in a sequence of Devonian sedimentary rocks overlain by andesitic, dacitic, and rhyolitic volcanic rocks of the Tuscarora volcanic field (Roney Long, 2000 - The Falcon Mine Project). The Company's exploration concept at Falcon is very similar to and consistent with our targeting model at Rock Creek and Dry Creek. The historic production and exploration at Falcon focused on silver mineralization in epithermal veins in the upper volcanic sequence. As with the Rock Creek and Dry Creek properties, previous work at the Falcon Property resulted in stratigraphic interpretations of the surface metasedimentary sequence which indicate the possibility of a Carlin-type host rock at relatively shallow depths (Roney Long, 2000 - The Falcon Mine Project). As such, the Company sees both shallow, high grade silver vein targets and deeper, disseminated Carlin-type Gold Silver (Au Ag) targets at Falcon.





MAP 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7042/294815_9de81c62f43609bd_002full.jpg

Gold Runner's currently proposed, extensive, property wide exploration program at Falcon is being finalized, including plans to follow up and extend our initial sampling of 900 meters of float and outcrop of the quartz vein which hosts the historic Falcon Mine. This wide vein (up to 40 feet wide) is one of 18 known veins running north from the Falcon property up to and across the length of the Rock Creek property. Sampling to date by the Company at Falcon and Rock Creek has demonstrated combined, confirmed, continuous strike length of approximately 6 kilometers with an untested interval of approximately 2.5 km between Rock Creek and the Company's Falcon sampling implying potential mineralized strike length of 8.5 km, open both to the North and to the South.

All but one of the thirty-nine samples collected at Falcon and submitted for geochemical analysis detectable measurable gold and/or silver. Four samples had greater than 25 grams per ton silver (gpt Ag), including samples FAL23_36 which had 720 gpt Ag and FAL23_37 which had 238 gpt Ag. The two highest two silver samples were taken from the Falcon mine area, and both had elevated gold, arsenic, and antimony, with visible sulfides. Five samples had greater than 0.5 gpt gold (Au), including sample FAL23_13 which had 1.131 gpt Au. (see Company's News Release dated January 23, 2024)

Based on the presence of antimony in previous samples, and the possibility of an underlying carlin type deposit, in addition to gold and silver, the 2024 Falcon Property wide sampling program will test with additional focus on both antimony and phosphorous, (phosphorous at surface has the potential to be associated with Carlin type deposits and has been found present in elevated counts at the Company's Rock Creek property).

Mobilization of this season's exploration program at Falcon is estimated to commence in July, 2026.





MAP 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7042/294815_map2goldrunner.jpg

This News Release was jointly prepared with Dr, Craig J. Mach, PhD. Geology, and has been approved by Alan Morris, M.Sc., CPG #10550. Alan J. Morris is an independent, Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) and has reviewed the scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Chris Wensley"

Chris Wensley, Director & Chief Executive Officer

About Gold Runner Exploration Inc.

Gold Runner Exploration is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of gold and silver properties located in prolific mining districts of Canada and the United States of America. In British Columbia, Gold Runner holds the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Girl Property, located in the prolific Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. In North Central Nevada, the Company holds the Rock Creek gold project, the Falcon Mine project and the Dry Creek project, located in the Tuscarora Mountains in close proximity to the world-renowned Carlin Trend. Gold Runner also holds a 10% carried interest in the Cimarron project located in the San Antonio Mountains of Nye County, Nevada, within the Walker Lane Trend.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, including but not limited to those that address the anticipated exploration program at Falcon or its results, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the inability to receive Exchange approval for the Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include the results of the Company's due diligence investigations, market prices, exploration successes, continued availability of capital financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, and those additionally described in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities authorities.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294815

Source: Gold Runner Exploration Inc.