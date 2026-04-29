

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK), a data analytics and technology provider, reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in the range of $7.45 to $7.75 per share on revenues between $3.19 billion and $3.24 billion.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, VRSK is trading on the Nasdaq at $182.00, up $5.34 or 3.02 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com ues between $3.19 billion and $3.24 billion.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, VRSK is trading on the Nasdaq at $182.00, up $5.34 or 3.02 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



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