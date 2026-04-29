Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Brings Video Podcasting to All Creators With Spotify Distribution Available Today

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), a leading platform for creators and advertisers, announced a major expansion of its platform: Video publishing is now available across all Libsyn hosting plans, enabling creators to seamlessly publish, distribute, and monetize both audio and video content from a single destination.

As part of this rollout, Libsyn creators can now publish video podcasts directly to Spotify starting today, alongside other distribution channels, enabled by Libsyn's completed integration with Spotify's Distribution API.

This milestone reflects Libsyn's broader video strategy. As video becomes an increasingly important part of podcasting, Libsyn is doubling down on a simple premise: Give creators one platform to publish everywhere and monetize across formats - all without added complexity. Spotify's continued investment in native video, including its Spotify Partner Program updates and Distribution API, signals a broader shift toward multi-format consumption. As a launch partner, Libsyn enables creators to publish and monetize video podcasts directly on Spotify without changing hosts, extending reach to one of the fastest-growing video podcast platforms.

Libsyn's Approach to Video: Open, Accessible & Built for Scale

Libsyn is taking an open, creator-first approach to video, making video podcasting available to its entire creator base - not just a select few. As of today, all creators using Libsyn can publish and distribute video across Spotify and YouTube - with Apple Podcasts rolling out soon - making Libsyn among the first platforms offering this level of open, cross-platform video distribution at scale.

"We view video as a natural progression for podcasting - it gives creators more ways to engage audiences, deepen storytelling, and grow their businesses," said Brendan Monaghan, President and CEO of Libsyn. "Creators don't want to choose between audio or video, or between platforms. That's why we're opening video to every Libsyn creator - not hand-selecting a few shows. We believe the platforms that win in this next era of podcasting won't be the ones that limit access - they'll be the ones that empower creators at scale."

As podcasting expands across platforms, Libsyn is prioritizing openness, accessibility, and monetization - while ensuring creators aren't left to absorb the full cost of video on their own. The goal is simple - expand reach and discovery without adding complexity while preserving what makes podcasting work: authentic conversations and loyal audiences.

Apple Podcasts HLS Video Integration: Coming Soon

Libsyn is also proud to be a partner in Apple's new HLS video rollout, with availability coming soon. This is another step forward in our strategy to expand access to video distribution and monetization - empowering creators to reach audiences in the ways that work best for them.

Effective today, all existing Libsyn customers have access to video functionality within their current plans, with pricing starting at an industry-leading $8 per month. Spotify distribution functionality is available on plans starting at $25 per month. New creators can visit Libsyn.com to begin their video podcasting journey with a 30-day free trial.

About Liberated Syndication

A pioneer in podcasting for more than two decades, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is a leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company has powered more than 250,000 shows and delivered over 75 billion downloads to listeners around the world. Libsyn Ads, trusted by over 2,000 advertisers, offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit Libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

Contacts: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/libsyn-brings-video-podcasting-to-all-creators-with-spotify-distr-1162260