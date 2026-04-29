Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2026) - Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: AMCOF) ("Americore" or the "Company is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 6,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.80 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision whereby, in the event the Company's common shares trade at or above $1.00 for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may elect to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by providing notice to holders, following which the Warrants will expire 30 days from the date of such notice.

The Offering is non-brokered; however, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible arm's length parties in connection with the Offering consisting of: (i) a cash commission equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised from subscribers introduced by such finders; and (ii) non-transferable finders' warrants equal to 8% of the number of Units sold to such subscribers, exercisable at $0.80 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes and to advance exploration activities at the Company's Trinity Silver Project located in Pershing County, Nevada.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Offering remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Americore Resources Corp.

Americore Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its Trinity Silver Project in Nevada, a historically producing silver property with significant exploration upside. The Company is committed to unlocking value through systematic exploration and disciplined capital allocation.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding AMERICORE's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits AMERICORE will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including AMERICORE's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that AMERICORE does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and AMERICORE assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/294858

Source: Americore Resources Corp.