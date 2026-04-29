New facility brings deep expertise closer to Asian customers, strengthening Ecolab's global network

Building on the continued growth and strong performance of its Life Sciences business, Ecolab is further expanding its global bioprocessing capabilities to support biopharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide. Today, Ecolab Life Sciences announced the opening of a new Bioprocessing Applications Lab (BPAL) in Dongtan, Korea, its first bioprocessing facility in Asia. The new center further strengthens the company's global Life Sciences footprint and supports customers operating in one of the world's most advanced biopharmaceutical manufacturing markets.

The Korea BPAL supports a full range of process development activities from early-stage testing through studies that replicate manufacturing at scale, building on Ecolab's established bioprocessing applications network in the United States and the United Kingdom. The facility enables hands-on collaboration with Ecolab's bioprocessing experts to help customers optimize purification processes, enhance cost and process efficiency, and advance programs toward commercial readiness.

Korea has emerged as a global center for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, particularly in biosimilars that expand access to advanced therapies worldwide. In this highly competitive environment, manufacturers require speed, technical rigor and alignment with global standards. With bioprocessing experts now based locally, customers can progress development more efficiently by avoiding overseas material transfers, while maintaining consistency and cost efficiencies across global operations.

"Biopharmaceutical manufacturers across Asia are under increasing pressure to scale with speed while meeting demanding regulatory and performance expectations," said Jenny Tan, vice president and general manager, Ecolab Life Sciences APAC and India. "BPAL Korea strengthens our ability to work side by side with customers, bringing deep local expertise together with Ecolab's global, integrated bioprocessing network."

BPAL Korea is the latest example of Ecolab Life Sciences' long-term investment in the life sciences industry, building on continued innovation across the company's bioprocessing portfolio, including its affinity resin technologies. By expanding its global network of development and applications centers, Ecolab Life Sciences is helping customers drive growth and scale advanced therapies with speed, reliability, and confidence worldwide.

To learn more about Ecolab Life Sciences' bioprocess development capabilities and how BPAL Korea supports scalable, regulatory-ready purification processes, visit Ecolab's Purolite Resins website here.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. For more than a century, Ecolab has advanced innovation by integrating science-based solutions, data-driven insights, AI technology and world-class service. This unique combination enables Ecolab to partner with customers to define what best-in-class looks like and scale it across their operations, helping them achieve peak performance. Today, Ecolab delivers $16 billion in annual sales, employs 48,000 associates and serves customers in more than 170 countries and 40 industries. The company helps protect one-third of the world's food production and a quarter of the power generated while delivering innovative solutions across food, hospitality, healthcare, data centers, microelectronics and life sciences. As the world's water company, Ecolab plays an important role in AI growth by supporting the full water needs of advanced computing-from ultra-pure water for chip manufacturing, to water solutions that support the power behind AI, to direct liquid cooling systems for high-density computing that improves performance while reducing environmental impact through circular water use. In life sciences, Ecolab delivers end to end solutions that support the development and manufacturing of life-saving drugs, helping customers operate safely and consistently at scale while improving performance and reducing environmental impact. Through its comprehensive approach, Ecolab protects what's vital, with a goal by 2030 to help protect 2 billion people from infections and conserve enough drinking water for 1 billion people, while continuing to enhance business performance.

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Joseph Durrant

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MediaRelations@Ecolab.com