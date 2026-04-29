KEY FACTS

Two late-breaking presentations from the landmark OCEANIC-STROKE study will provide new insights into ischemic strokes that occurred during the trial, as well as the net clinical benefit analysis

Additional data to be presented at ESOC 2026 include analyses of intracranial hemorrhage and predictors of recurrent ischemic stroke from OCEANIC-STROKE

Nine real-world analyses to provide insights into stroke care and patient outcomes

WHAT'S HAPPENING

Bayer today announced that a broad set of data from its stroke franchise will be presented at the 2026 European Stroke Organisation Conference (ESOC), including new late-breaking analyses from its global, landmark Phase III OCEANIC-STROKE study of asundexian, an investigational oral Factor XIa inhibitor. In total, 13 abstracts will be presented, including four OCEANIC-STROKE sub-analyses. Additionally, Bayer will present nine real-world analyses examining stroke outcomes and patterns of care. The congress takes place May 6-8 in Maastricht, the Netherlands.

WHY THIS MATTERS

Two late-breaking analyses from the Phase III OCEANIC-STROKE study will provide additional depth to the primary efficacy and safety results.

BAYER EXECUTIVE COMMENT

"OCEANIC-STROKE represents an effort in secondary stroke prevention research, and these new analyses highlight the depth of insights that can be generated from this large global study," said Sara Hegab, MD, VP, Stroke Thrombosis, Specialty and Pipeline, U.S. Medical Affairs, Bayer. "We are pleased to share these data with the stroke community, alongside additional analyses that reflect how stroke is experienced and managed in clinical practice. These findings contribute to a deeper understanding of stroke and reflect Bayer's continued commitment to advancing research in stroke care."

Bayer late-breaking presentations from the Phase III OCEANIC-STROKE study at ESOC 2026 include:

Late Breaker 1: Incident Ischaemic Stroke in the Randomised, Placebo-controlled, Event-driven OCEANIC-STROKE Trial of Asundexian for Secondary Stroke Prevention: Severity, Treatment and Outcomes

Presenter: Mike Sharma, MD, McMaster University, Population Health Research Institute (PHRI)

Official Welcome Large Clinical Trials Wednesday, May 6, 2026; 11:47 11:57 CEST Peking Room



Late Breaker 2: Net Benefit and Time Course of Benefit of Asundexian for Secondary Stroke Prevention in the OCEANIC-STROKE Randomised, Placebo-controlled Clinical Trial

Presenter: Mike Sharma, MD, McMaster University, Population Health Research Institute (PHRI)

Late Breaking Trials Across the Stroke Care Continuum Friday, May 8, 2026; 09:24 09:33 CEST Peking Room



Additional Bayer sub-analyses from the Phase III OCEANIC-STROKE study at ESOC 2026 include:

Intracranial Haemorrhage in Patients with Non-cardioembolic Ischaemic Stroke or High-risk TIA: Insights from the OCEANIC-STROKE Randomised Trial of Asundexian for Secondary Stroke Prevention

Presenter: Ashkan Shoamanesh, MD, Co-Principal Investigator of OCEANIC-STROKE study and PHRI senior scientist

Paper Poster Session Wednesday, May 6, 2026; 13:00 13:00 CEST



Predictors of Recurrent Ischaemic Stroke in Patients with Non-cardioembolic Ischaemic Stroke: Insights from the OCEANIC-STROKE Randomised Trial of Asundexian for Secondary Stroke Prevention

Presenter: Ashkan Shoamanesh, MD, Co-Principal Investigator of OCEANIC-STROKE study and PHRI senior scientist

Paper Poster Session Wednesday, May 6, 2026; 13:00 13:00 CEST



Bayer additional presentations at ESOC 2026 include:

The Impact of Recurrent Ischaemic Stroke on Length of Stay and All-cause Costs in Patients with Non-cardioembolic Ischaemic Stroke in Japan: Observations from Arise

Presenter: Ashkan Shoamanesh, MD, Co-Principal Investigator of OCEANIC-STROKE study and PHRI senior scientist

Paper Poster Session Wednesday, May 6, 2026; 13:00 13:00 CEST



Evaluating Real-World Outcomes of Single Versus Dual Antiplatelet Therapy After an Ischaemic Stroke: Mortality and Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events

Presenter: Steven Caproni, PharmD, Senior Scientific Director, U.S. Medical Affairs at Bayer

Paper Poster Session Wednesday, May 6, 2026; 13:00 13:00 CEST



Analysis of Characteristics and Clinical Outcomes After Ischaemic Stroke by NIHSS Nationally Representative US Electronic Health Records Database

Presenter: Matthew Reeves, PhD, Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Michigan State University

ePosters Session Wednesday, May 6, 2026; 08:00 15:00 CEST



Health and Social Care Costs of Recurrent Stroke: Long-Term Follow-Up of a Population-Based Cohort

Presenter: Ramon Luengo-Fernandez, DPhil, Senior Health Economist, The National Perinatal Epidemiology Unit

Paper Poster Session Wednesday, May 6, 2026; 13:00 13:00 CEST



Functional, Quality-Of-Life, and Life-Expectancy Consequences of Recurrent Stroke: 10-Year Follow-Up of a Population-Based Cohort

Presenter: Ramon Luengo-Fernandez, DPhil, Senior Health Economist, The National Perinatal Epidemiology Unit

Paper Poster Session Wednesday, May 6, 2026; 13:00 13:00 CEST



Inconsistent Definitions and Unseen Impacts: A Living Systematic Review of Impairments Following Transient Ischaemic Attack (TIA) and Minor Stroke

Presenter: Birgitte Hede Ebbesen, PhD-student, Department of Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy, Aalborg University Hospital

Paper Poster Session Wednesday, May 6, 2026; 13:00 13:00 CEST



Characteristics and Clinical Outcomes in Patients with TIA by Abcd² Score: A Retrospective Observational Study of a Representative US EHR Database

Presenter: Thanh Nguyen, MD, Neurologist and Director of Interventional Neurology/ Neuroradiology at Boston Medical Center

Paper Poster Session Thursday, May 7, 2026; 13:00 13:00 CEST



Medication Patterns by Stroke Severity in Non-Cardioembolic Ischaemic Stroke: Findings from a Large, Nationally Representative US-Based Retrospective Observational Database

Presenter: Sean Savitz, MD, Professor, Department of Neurology, McGovern Medical School, UTHealth

Paper Poster Session Thursday, May 7, 2026; 13:00 13:00 CEST



To view the complete program, please visit the European Stroke Organisation Conference website.

About OCEANIC-STROKE

The Phase III OCEANIC-STROKE study investigated the efficacy and safety of the oral Factor XIa inhibitor asundexian 50 mg once-daily compared to placebo, for prevention of ischemic stroke in patients after a non-cardioembolic ischemic stroke or high-risk transient ischemic attack (TIA) in combination with antiplatelet therapy. It is a multicenter, international, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, parallel group and event-driven study, that randomized 12,327 participants worldwide. The primary efficacy endpoint was time to ischemic stroke; the primary safety endpoint was ISTH major bleeding.

About FXIa

Factor XIa (FXIa) is a protein in the blood coagulation pathway, also known as the blood clotting process, with different roles in hemostasis (normal clotting to stop bleeding) and thrombosis (harmful clot formation that can block blood vessels). FXIa has a minor role in the formation of a hemostatic plug (a clot that seals a blood vessel injury) that seals the leak at the site of vessel injury. However, FXIa is thought to contribute to the formation of pathological thrombus growth (abnormal clot growth) and vessel blockage.

About Bayer's Commitment in Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Medicine

Bayer is a leader in cardiology and is advancing a portfolio of innovative treatments in cardiovascular (CV) and cerebrovascular diseases of high unmet medical need. The company has set a clear focus on developing innovative therapies to treat such diseases (e.g., stroke, heart failure, cardiomyopathies, and chronic kidney disease) and it is our ambition to take a leading role in the care of patients with these diseases. Bayer is actively shaping the future of cardiology and neurology with a robust and diversified pipeline, strategically positioned to address critical unmet needs and drive significant long-term value. Bayer's portfolio already includes several innovative products and compounds in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, "Health for all, Hunger for none," the company's products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

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Email: sarra.herzog@bayer.com



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