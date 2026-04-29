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WKN: A2P8AW | ISIN: US9713781048 | Ticker-Symbol: WS11
Frankfurt
29.04.26 | 08:05
19,100 Euro
+0,53 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLSCOT HOLDINGS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WILLSCOT HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,40019,70015:20
19,40019,70014:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2026 14:10 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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WillScot Announces Investor Conference Schedule for May and June 2026

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Holdings Corporation ("WillScot" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC), a leader in innovative temporary flexible space solutions, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences over the upcoming months:

  • Bank of America Industrials, Transportation & Airlines Key Leaders Conference
    Date: May 13, 2026
    Location: New York, New York
  • Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
    Date: June 2, 2026
    Location: New York, New York

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms.

About WillScot

WillScot (Nasdaq: WSC) is a leading provider of innovative turnkey space solutions in North America, helping customers keep projects moving and operations running. The company partners with critical industries including construction, manufacturing, healthcare, government, energy and education to deliver the right solutions coupled with a high level of customer service. WillScot's comprehensive portfolio of products - including modular complexes, dry and cold storage containers, blast-resistant buildings, clearspan industrial structures, fencing, and add-on furnishings and equipment - is customizable and flexible to support any project need. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., WillScot operates from a network of approximately 250 branch locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor inquiries:
Charlie Wohlhuter
Investors@willscot.com

Media inquiries:
Juliana Welling
Media@willscot.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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