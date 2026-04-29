Lightwave Logic Engages Michael Best as Strategic Intellectual Property Advisor

Engagement is expected to enhance the Company's protection of core assets and capabilities while advancing licensing revenue model

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the "Company"), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, today announced its engagement of Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, an Am Law 200 firm, as outside counsel to support the Company's intellectual property strategy, including invention harvesting, patent preparation and prosecution, international filing strategies, portfolio management and analysis, and IP licensing matters.

As part of the partnership, Michael Best will serve as a trusted and strategic advisor, working closely with Lightwave Logic's leadership and technical teams to align intellectual property protection with business and innovation goals.

"At Lightwave Logic, we have spent years pioneering a foundational electro-optic polymer platform that we believe will be essential for the next generation of AI and data center infrastructure," said Dr. Aref Chowdhury, Chief Technology Officer & Head of Strategy at Lightwave Logic. "Drawing from my career experience in managing and shaping complex intellectual property portfolios in the telecommunications and optical technology sectors, I recognize and greatly value the importance of intellectual property. As we transition from R&D to large-scale commercialization, protecting our significant investments in proprietary material science and devices is paramount. Partnering with Michael Best allows us to robustly defend our innovations while simultaneously creating a licensing-friendly ecosystem. Our goal is to ensure our technology is easily accessible to semiconductor foundries and design partners around the world, while maintaining the rigorous IP standards necessary to safeguard our competitive edge and long-term shareholder value."

Michael Best brings over 100 years of intellectual property experience with an internationally recognized team of professionals who hold advanced degrees in computer science, engineering, physics, chemistry, and biotechnology. By providing clients with deep technical breadth across various industries, the firm's IP team combines legal precision with technical fluency to deliver practical, business-aligned solutions. The firm regularly advises public and private companies on building, managing, and licensing IP portfolios that support long-term growth and competitive positioning.

"Lightwave Logic's electro-optic polymer platform sits at the intersection of AI infrastructure, data center expansion, and next-generation photonics, a convergence that creates extraordinary licensing and partnering opportunities," said Jeffrey Peterson, Partner and Sub-Group Leader of IP Business Solutions at Michael Best. "Our team brings technical fluency and deep transactional experience to help Lightwave Logic structure licensing, partnering, and technology transfer agreements that protect their innovations while accelerating their path to market."

"Lightwave Logic's technology and innovation roadmap present exciting opportunities for strategic patent development as the demands for fast yet efficient data transmission will only continue to grow with the rapid development and deployment of AI," said Molly Lawson, Partner and Sub-Group Leader of Patent Prosecution & Opinions at Michael Best. "We look forward to partnering closely with their team to support invention development, portfolio growth, and long-term IP planning."

The collaboration with Michael Best is expected to further streamline Lightwave Logic's path to market by establishing a standardized framework for technology transfer and licensing agreements.

By integrating sophisticated IP management into its broader commercial strategy, Lightwave Logic aims to accelerate the adoption of its polymer-based modulators across the silicon photonics industry and other relevant sectors. This proactive approach ensures that as the company scales its production and global partnerships, its core intellectual assets remain protected, supporting a sustainable and scalable business model for the AI-driven future of optical communications.

Notably, Lightwave Logic is not involved in any active or pending intellectual property litigation.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

About Michael Best & Friedrich LLP

Michael Best is a full-service corporate law firm providing a full range of legal services to clients around the world. The firm has more than 450 legal professionals, has 18 offices, and licensure across the country. Michael Best's areas of practice include corporate, litigation, intellectual property, employment law, benefits, cybersecurity and data privacy, real estate, regulatory, tax and wealth planning. For more information, visit michaelbest.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding development activities, anticipated performance targets, customer participation, and potential applications. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including technical challenges, manufacturing considerations, market adoption, and customer demand.

Contacts:

Ryan Coleman or Nick Teves

Alpha IR Group for Lightwave Logic

lwlg@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870

SOURCE: Lightwave Logic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lightwave-logic-engages-michael-best-as-strategic-intellectual-propert-1161976