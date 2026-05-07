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WKN: A0NGQ5 | ISIN: US5322751042 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.05.26 | 15:39
14,590 US-Dollar
-5,32 % -0,820
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIGHTWAVE LOGIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIGHTWAVE LOGIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.05.2026 15:38 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lightwave Logic Announces Availability of Version 1.1 of Its Polymer Photonics PDK, Advancing Process Integration and Foundry Transfer

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2026 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the "Company"), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to enable next-generation photonic devices, today announced that Version 1.1 of its backend-of-line (BEOL) Process Design Kit (PDK) is ready to be transferred to a high volume production environment.

The updated PDK 1.1 builds upon the Company's previously announced PDK platform and incorporates key advancements in its BEOL process driven by ongoing internal development and reliability testing. These enhancements are designed to further streamline integration into silicon photonics platforms and accelerate adoption within high-volume manufacturing environments.

Key features of the PDK 1.1 include:

  • Enhanced BEOL Process Integration: The updated process reflects continued refinement of Lightwave Logic's BEOL integration, supporting improved manufacturability and device consistency for compatibility with a high-volume production environment.

  • Wafer-Level Poling and Testing Capability: Introduction of wafer-level poling and testing enables more scalable, efficient device processing and characterization, aligning with foundry production methodologies.

  • Generation 4 Encapsulation: Incorporation of the Company's latest encapsulation technology enhances environmental stability and long-term reliability, a critical requirement for commercial deployment.

  • Validation Through Internal Reliability Testing: The updated process has been utilized in ongoing internal reliability programs, demonstrating continued progress toward meeting industry standards.

  • Foundry Transfer in Progress: Lightwave Logic has initiated the transfer of its PDK to a high-volume semiconductor foundry with the majority of the integration work expected in the second half of 2026.

"Our Version 1.1 PDK reflects the steady execution of our roadmap from materials innovation to manufacturable photonic devices," said Yves LeMaitre, CEO of Lightwave Logic. "With wafer-level processing, advanced encapsulation, and continued BEOL process refinement, we are aligning our platform with the requirements of high-volume foundry environments and enabling our partners to design and deploy next-generation optical solutions more efficiently."

The PDK serves as a foundational element of Lightwave Logic's commercialization strategy, enabling customers and partners to design, simulate, and fabricate photonic integrated circuits incorporating the Company's high-performance EO polymer modulators. The ongoing transfer of the PDK to a high-volume foundry is expected to further expand accessibility and support future customer tape outs.

Lightwave Logic continues to collaborate with ecosystem partners, including foundries and design platform providers, to integrate its technology into industry-standard workflows and accelerate the adoption of low-power, high-speed optical interconnect solutions.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is a technology platform company pioneering the development of proprietary electro-optic polymers that enable ultra-high-speed data transmission with low power consumption and compact form factors. These materials power next-generation photonic devices for telecommunications, data centers, and emerging AI infrastructure. Visit www.lightwavelogic.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding development activities, anticipated performance targets, customer participation, and potential applications. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including technical challenges, manufacturing considerations, market adoption, and customer demand.

Contacts:

Ryan Coleman or Nick Teves
Alpha IR Group for Lightwave Logic
lwlg@alpha-ir.com
312-445-2870

SOURCE: Lightwave Logic



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lightwave-logic-announces-availability-of-version-1.1-of-its-polymer-p-1164317

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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