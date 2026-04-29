Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Sekur Private Data Appoints Lt. Gen. Raymond Palumbo, U.S. Army as Chairman of its Strategic Advisory Board

Decorated Three-Star General, Former Director for Defense Intelligence, and Pentagon ISR Task Force Commander Joins Sekur to Lead Military and Defense Sector Expansion and Guide the Company's Defense-Grade Secure Communications Strategy

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Sekur Private Data, Inc. , a Miami based leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, private communications, and defense communications company serving enterprise, government, and defense clients, and wholly owned U.S. based subsidiary of Sekur Private Data ( OTCQB:SWISF )(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Lieutenant General Raymond Palumbo, U.S. Army (Retired) , as Chairman of its Strategic Advisory Board. A decorated three-star general with 34 years of uniformed service, General Palumbo brings unparalleled military leadership, defense intelligence expertise, and deep operational experience to Sekur as the company accelerates its expansion into the military, defense, and government communications markets and establishes itself as a trusted platform for defense-grade secure communications and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) protection.

Command at the Highest Level of Defense Intelligence

Lieutenant General Palumbo's appointment as Chairman of Sekur's Strategic Advisory Board brings to the company a leader who has operated at the absolute apex of U.S. military and defense intelligence. Over a 34-year career in uniform, General Palumbo led both conventional and special operations forces in peacetime and combat, commanded at every echelon, and ultimately served as the Director for Defense Intelligence - one of the most senior intelligence positions in the U.S. military establishment.

In that role, General Palumbo simultaneously led the Pentagon's Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Task Force - an organization responsible for delivering advanced airborne, terrestrial, and maritime sensor platforms, communication systems, and intelligence analysis to warfighters and allied forces around the globe. His tenure at the intersection of defense technology, intelligence collection, and operational communications gives him a firsthand understanding of exactly the threat environment Sekur's platforms are engineered to defeat.

Special Operations, Combat Command, and Defense Strategy

General Palumbo's operational career represents the full spectrum of U.S. Army leadership. He served as Assistant Commanding General of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), as Deputy Commanding General of the United States Army Special Operations Command (USASOC), and as Commander of U.S. Army Alaska - commands that demanded mastery of rapid decision-making, communications security, and operations in denied and contested environments where secure communications are not a preference but a survival requirement.

Following his retirement from uniformed service, General Palumbo founded Venturi Solutions LLC, a defense strategy firm delivering solutions across the aerospace, defense, intelligence, and technology sectors. He currently serves on the boards of ELTA North America Inc., W.S. Darley & Company, Inc., Quantum Systems Inc., and Tekscend Photomasks Round Rock, Inc., and has served as a senior advisor to McKinsey's Aerospace and Defense practice - bringing the full weight of his military and private sector experience to Sekur's strategic leadership.

General Palumbo's Role at Sekur Private Data

As Chairman of Sekur's Strategic Advisory Board, General Palumbo will provide executive-level strategic guidance on Sekur's expansion into military and defense communications markets, advise on the development of government and defense procurement strategies, and leverage his extensive network across the U.S. defense establishment, special operations community, and Intelligence Community to position Sekur as the secure communications platform of choice for military and defense-sector customers.

General Palumbo will work in close coordination with Sekur's newly appointed Chief Technology Officer, John T. Lewis - a 34-year CIA Senior Intelligence Service Executive Expert and CIA Trailblazer Medal recipient - to align Sekur's technology roadmap with defense and government market requirements, advance the company's positioning as a trusted CUI-compliant platform, and guide Sekur's engagement with defense contractors, federal agencies, and military commands.

A Strategic Advisory Board Built for the Defense Market

The appointment of Lieutenant General Palumbo as Chairman signals Sekur's deliberate and accelerating commitment to the military, defense, and government communications market. General Palumbo's operational military command experience and John Lewis's technical intelligence and defense communications expertise form a leadership combination uniquely positioned to navigate the complex procurement, security certification, and operational requirements of defense and government customers worldwide.

Raymond Palumbo , Chairman of the Sekur Strategic Advisory Board, commented: "Secure communications is not an abstract concept for me - it is a mission-critical operational requirement I lived every day for 34 years in the military. From special operations in the field to leading the Pentagon's ISR Task Force, the ability to communicate securely and reliably in hostile, denied, and surveilled environments was the difference between mission success and mission failure. Sekur has built a defense-grade secure communications platform that addresses exactly those requirements - with both Swiss-hosted and data sovereign on-premises infrastructure for government and agencies requirements, proprietary architecture, and zero reliance on systems that adversaries have already demonstrated they can exploit. I am honored to chair Sekur's Strategic Advisory Board and committed to helping bring these capabilities to the military and defense communities that need them most."

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur, commented: "The appointment of Lt. Gen. Raymond Palumbo as Chairman of our Strategic Advisory Board is a defining moment for Sekur. His 34-year career leading special operations forces, commanding defense intelligence at the Pentagon, and advising the highest levels of the U.S. defense establishment gives Sekur a level of military credibility and strategic access that simply cannot be manufactured. General Palumbo will guide our military and defense sector strategy, lead our Strategic Advisory Board, and help us fulfill our mission of becoming the world's most trusted defense-grade secure communications platform - including our commitment to becoming a recognized leader in Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) protection for defense contractors, federal agencies, and the Intelligence Community. His appointment reinforces our commitment to being the world's most trusted platform for secure, private communications at every classification level."

About Lieutenant General Raymond Palumbo, U.S. Army (Ret.)

Lieutenant General Raymond Palumbo is a retired U.S. Army Three-Star General with 34 years of uniformed service leading conventional and special operations forces in peacetime and combat. He completed his military career as Director for Defense Intelligence and Commander of the Pentagon's ISR Task Force. He served as Assistant Commanding General of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, and Commander of U.S. Army Alaska. He is the founder and senior partner of Venturi Solutions LLC and currently serves on the boards of ELTA North America Inc., W.S. Darley & Company, Inc., Quantum Systems Inc., and Tekscend Photomasks Round Rock, Inc. General Palumbo holds a B.S. in Engineering from West Point, an M.S. in Administration from Central Michigan University, an M.S. in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, and is a graduate of the British Higher Command and Staff course at the British Defense College. He is a master Army aviator and parachutist.

Sekur's Core Defense & Government Communications Solutions

Sekur delivers mission-critical secure communications engineered for operation within and outside the Sekur network, bypassing traditional telecommunications infrastructure and eliminating exposure to interception, signals exploitation, phone record compromise, and network surveillance. No Sekur solution data mines or location tracks its operators. All solutions are built on proprietary architecture with zero reliance on Big Tech infrastructure or open-source code - purpose-built for defense, intelligence community, and federal agency operational environments. Government and defense deployments are supported by on-premises infrastructure options for full data sovereignty and operational control.

SekurMail - Secure Command & Operational Email

A defense-grade encrypted email platform engineered for personnel operating at the command level across military, federal agency, and intelligence community environments. Built on proprietary architecture with zero Big Tech dependencies and no metadata tracking, SekurMail ensures that mission-sensitive communications remain strictly compartmented between sender and recipient. Operational capabilities include SekurSend/SekurReply for secure transmission to non-Sekur personnel without exposing operator identities or message content; full message delivery control and audit capability; encrypted file transfer; custom domain support for organizational integration; and active countermeasures against phishing, social engineering, and Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks targeting command and administrative networks.

SekurMessenger - Field-Ready Secure Messaging & Collaboration

A hardened, field-deployable secure messaging platform providing end-to-end encrypted text, file transfer, voice recordings, and collaboration capabilities for personnel operating in sensitive, denied, or contested environments. Features include self-destructing messages for operational security, encrypted file transfers, and compliance-grade archiving for after-action and audit requirements. Cross-network secure communications with non-Sekur personnel are supported via Chat-by-Invite - enabling secure coordination with external mission partners without network compromise. Each operator is assigned a unique Sekur ID for identity vetting and contact authentication, with no phone number required - preserving personnel anonymity and OPSEC integrity across all operational environments.

SekurVPN - Defense-Grade Network Security & Identity Protection

A military-standard Virtual Private Network leveraging proprietary HeliX encryption technology, engineered to provide secure internet access, identity obfuscation, and traffic protection for personnel operating in sensitive, forward-deployed, or hostile environments. SekurVPN maintains zero data logging, ensuring no operator activity record exists that could be exploited through legal process, network compromise, or adversarial collection. Purpose-built for use cases where standard commercial VPN solutions present unacceptable counterintelligence and operational security risk.

SekurRelay - Command-Level Secure Email Integration

An enterprise-grade secure email relay solution that enables domain splitting - allowing organizations to establish secure communications at the command, executive, or senior staff level without requiring full organizational migration or infrastructure overhaul. SekurRelay eliminates one of the most significant barriers to large-scale defense and government deployment, enabling phased adoption that protects the highest-value personnel and communications immediately while broader organizational implementation proceeds. Designed for defense contractors, federal agencies, and IC components requiring rapid, low-friction elevation of communications security at the command tier.

SekurVoice - Encrypted Voice & Video for Sensitive Operations

A fully encrypted voice and video communications platform engineered on proprietary HeliX data transfer architecture, purpose-built to defeat telecom network tracing, resist Pegasus-style malware intrusion, and support Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) handling requirements. SekurVoice is designed for personnel conducting sensitive, covert, or classified-adjacent communications where standard carrier-based voice and video platforms present unacceptable interception and exploitation risk. Call-by-Invite capability via SMS or SekurSend email ensures controlled operator access and eliminates unsolicited contact vectors. Each user is assigned a unique Sekur ID for operational vetting and identity management, with no phone number required - preserving personnel anonymity across all voice and video operations.

About Sekur Private Data

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, defense communications, and privacy solutions provider, offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, defense and federal agencies, businesses, and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With capabilities such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides a reliable and secure means of digital communication and data storage for Controlled Unclassified Information (CIU), classified-adjacent and civilian communications use, grounded in Swiss privacy standards with on-premises infrastructure for government agencies, allowing for data sovereignty. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally, and through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), Contract No. 47QTCA18D0089 serving governments, defense institutions, federal agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Sekur's main sales operations are in Miami, USA.

CONTACT

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA

Email: investors@sekur.com

www.sekurprivatedata.com

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

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For sales brochure on our enterprise security solutions, or partnership opportunities, contact: partners@sekur.com.

To find out more about Sekur's privacy communications solutions visit: https://sekur.com

For more company information, please visit: https://sekurprivatedata.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sekur-private-data-appoints-lt.-gen.-raymond-palumbo-u.s.-army-re-1162268