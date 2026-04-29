

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Aena S.M.E., S.A. (ANNSF) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR331.689 million. This compares with EUR309.967 million last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to EUR1.479 billion from EUR1.325 billion last year.



Aena S.M.E., S.A. earnings at glance (GAAP):



-Earnings: EUR331.689 Mln. vs. EUR309.967 Mln. last year. -Revenue: EUR1.479 Bln vs. EUR1.325 Bln last year.



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