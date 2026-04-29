Moolec Science Confirms Completion of First Phase of GLASO Industrialization Following Record 2025 Campaign; Advances 2026 Sowing and Expands Into Energy Applications

WARWICK, UK / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Moolec Science Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC) ("the Company" "Moolec"), an innovation-driven company engineering plants and microbes to unlock scalable protein solutions for the global food industry, today announced the successful completion of the first phase of industrialization of its GLASO1 safflower platform, following a 2025 campaign that materially exceeded all internal forecasts.

Building on previously reported results confirming approximately 45% GLA ("Gamma-linolenic acid") concentration at commercial scale, the Company has now validated not only agronomic and processing performance, but also the industrial-scale handling and availability of high-purity GLA output, marking a critical step toward full commercial deployment.

Industrialization Milestone Achieved

The 2025 GLASO1 campaign delivered a tremendous volume of high-purity GLA output, surpassing expected yields and enabling Moolec to successfully complete the initial phase of industrialization, including large-scale harvesting, logistics coordination, and integration with downstream industrial processes.

This scale has translated into available, ready-for-delivery end product, reinforcing the Company's transition from development to commercialization. While initial market traction has been centered in the pet food industry, the quality, traceability, and concentration profile of GLASO1-derived oils position the platform to expand into higher-value applications, including the human nutrition and dietary supplements markets, where demand for molecular farming-derived, high-performance functional lipids continues to grow.

GLASO1 2026 Campaign Underway

With this foundation in place, Moolec is advancing the GLASO1 2026 campaign, with sowing scheduled to begin in early May, continuing its disciplined, execution-led scaling strategy across existing U.S. agricultural infrastructure.

Advancing Next-Generation Safflower Platforms

In parallel, Moolec continues to expand its safflower innovation pipeline through a strategic research collaboration with one of the largest global agribusiness and food companies, as previously disclosed by the Company.

As part of this initiative, Moolec has accessed a germplasm library of 386 safflower varieties sourced from Australia and is currently in the final phase of selecting the top candidate varieties based on performance, adaptability, and industrial potential.

This program is expected to underpin the development of a new business unit focused on renewable energy feedstocks, targeting one of the largest and structurally growing global markets within the energy transition. While traditional approaches have been characterized by commodity dynamics, Moolec's strategy is differentiated, focusing on high-performance and scalable feedstocks.

"The 2025 campaign not only confirmed leading GLA concentrations, but also delivered a level of output that exceeded all expectations. Our focus now is clear: complete the industrialization pathway, scale through the 2026 campaign, and expand the platform into new verticals," said Alejandro Antalich, CEO of Moolec Science.

"By leveraging our molecular farming platform and selecting top-performing safflower varieties at scale, we are positioning Moolec at the highest-value layer of the value chain, where performance, traceability, and scalability drive premium economics. This approach enables participation across multiple high-value applications, including nutrition, supplements, and specialty ingredients, while also positioning the Company for long-term participation in energy markets," concluded Antalich.

About Moolec Science SA

Moolec Science is an innovation-driven company engineering plants and microbes to unlock scalable protein solutions for the global food system. By integrating Molecular Farming and precision fermentation, Moolec combines the cost efficiency of crops with the functionality and nutrition of animal proteins, creating sustainable and commercially viable ingredients. The Company's diversified pipeline includes alternative proteins, bioactive compounds, nutritional oils, and biological inputs for regenerative agriculture. Moolec has a robust intellectual property portfolio with more than 50 granted and patent applications across multiple technology platforms. With operations spanning the United States, Europe and South America, Moolec is advancing a seed-to-ingredient approach designed to transform the future of food production. Moolec is publicly listed on Nasdaq under the ticker "MLEC." For more information, please contact Investor Relations at ir.moolecscience.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements with respect to performance, prospects, revenues, and other aspects of the business of Moolec are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors, about which we cannot be certain. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among others, changes in applicable laws or regulations, the possibility that Moolec may be adversely affected by economic, business and/or other competitive factors, costs related to the scaling up of Moolec's business and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header "Risk Factors" in Moolec's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as Moolec's other filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

Moolec Science's Contacts:

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@moolecscience.com

¹ Pat. US 7,893,321 B2 (Application No. 11/438,951) and Pat. US 8,192,964 B2 (Application No. 13/025,345)

SOURCE: Moolec Science

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/moolec-science-confirms-completion-of-first-phase-of-glaso-industrializa-1162348