

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic sentiment weakened in April to the lowest level in seven months, while consumers expressed a more pessimistic outlook, survey results published by the National Institute of Economic Research showed on Wednesday.



The economic tendency index dropped to 99.0 in April from 99.6 in March. However, the index remained just below the normal level of 100.



Among components, sentiment is at a normal level across all sectors of the business sector, with the exception of retail trade, the survey said



The manufacturing confidence index dropped marginally to 100.0 from 100.3, while the service sector morale improved to 101.7 from 101.2, driven by firms' more positive assessments of developments in their operations over the past three months.



The morale for the construction sector weakened to 100.5 from 102.9, while that for the trade sector strengthened to 107.8 from 102.3.



Confidence among consumers remained more pessimistic in April, with the respective index falling to an 8-month low of 91.5 from 95.2 in March. Households' outlook regarding their own financial situation over the next twelve months and their attitudes towards major purchases remain significantly below normal.



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