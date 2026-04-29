MicroVision, Inc: MicroVision Expands Revenue Programs in Security and Defense

Repeat orders across airborne awareness, ground autonomy, and critical infrastructure highlight growing demand for advanced perception systems

REDMOND, WA / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / MicroVision, Inc., (Nasdaq:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions, today announced expanding traction in security and defense markets, with an increase in sensor shipments supporting a range of mission-critical applications.

"Not only are we seeing an increase in initial customer shipments, we're receiving meaningful repeat orders from customers following successful evaluation programs and integrations," said Glen DeVos, CEO of MicroVision. "For example, a defense-industry customer that has been integrating 200+ Movia L units over the past several months recently placed another order for 200 additional units. Another customer is looking to bring Iris sensors to the front line. With sensor inventory on hand, MicroVision can support customers like these behind the scenes as they carry out high-stakes, discreet operations."

These recent deployments build on the Company's momentum in industrial markets and reflect increasing demand for lidar-based perception in a wide variety of environments where performance, reliability, and adaptability are essential. The maturity, reliability, and availability of the short-range Movia L sensor and long-range Iris sensor, make MicroVision the right source for urgent security and defense applications.

"We're proud to see MicroVision sensors become an integral part of autonomous safety systems serving urgent needs in active war zones," continued DeVos. "Today's defense strategies require perception-based autonomy that can adapt to rapidly changing environments. Our lidar solutions are designed to meet stringent operational requirements while giving customers an open software architecture they can innovate and manipulate based on emergent needs."

Enabling Airborne Awareness for Enhanced Situational Intelligence

MicroVision is working with advanced technology providers in the defense sector to bring perception to airborne awareness systems, enabling enhanced situational intelligence.

Airborne awareness demands solutions that operate effectively in low visibility and complex environments.

MicroVision hardware and perception software allow airborne awareness solutions to map terrain and objects in real time and provide accurate, high-resolution 3D data for decision-making.

Supporting Ground-Based Autonomy for Defense and Security Operations

MicroVision lidar is enabling new ground-based autonomous systems that support off-road and defense vehicle applications.

Lidar and perception software allow these systems to detect and classify objects in dynamic environments and navigate safely across unstructured terrain.

MicroVision's ability to meet size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) requirements makes its products particularly well-suited for these applications.

Enhancing Safety and Security for Critical Infrastructure

MicroVision solutions are also being deployed in security and infrastructure protection systems, enabling advanced monitoring and detection capabilities.

Safety and security present demanding operating standards created by challenging lighting and environmental conditions.

Providers of safety and security solutions are choosing MicroVision to enable use cases including perimeter monitoring and intrusion detection, as well as infrastructure inspection and situational awareness.

Expanding Across Strategic Markets

MicroVision's growth in security and defense builds on its expanding presence in industrial markets, reinforcing its position across both commercial and strategic verticals.

"We're seeing a clear and urgent shift from evaluation to deployment," DeVos added. "Across industrial and defense applications, our focus is the same: delivering real-world performance that enables our customers to execute."

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for automotive, industrial, and security & defense markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/microvision-expands-revenue-programs-in-security-and-defense-1162014