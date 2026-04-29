Infield Minerals Corp.: Infield Minerals Announces Financing

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VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:IN) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement financing to raise gross proceeds of up to $1.25 million (the "Offering") by the issuance of up to 25 million units of the Company (the "Units") at a subscription price of $0.05 per Unit.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10, for a period one year from the date of issuance and will be subject to acceleration under certain circumstances.

In the event that the Company's Common Shares have a closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at or above $0.12 per share based on a 10-day volume weighted average price (at any time at or following the expiry of the four months plus one day resale restriction period applicable to the Warrants), the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry of the Warrants (the "Acceleration Right") after Statutory Hold Period has passed. To exercise the Acceleration Right, the Company must provide written notice to holders of Warrants. Holders will then have thirty (30) days from the date of such notice to exercise their Warrants, after which, any Warrants not exercised within that period may be subject to cancellation.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for mineral exploration on the Company's resource projects in the western United States, as well as for general and administrative, marketing and working capital purposes.

The issuance of the securities under the Offering may constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") due to the expected participation by one or more insiders of the Company in the Offering. These transactions will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to the exemptions provided under Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to nor the consideration paid by such insiders would exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

No commissions will be payable in connection with the Offering.

Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the Exchange (the "Statutory Hold Period"). The Offering is not subject to a minimum aggregate amount of subscriptions and closing of the Offering may occur in one or more tranches.

For more information, please contact Evandra Nakano, the CEO, President and a director of the Company, at +1 (604) 220-4691 or email: info@infieldminerals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Infield Minerals Corp.

Evandra Nakano

President, CEO & Director

About Infield

Infield Minerals is currently exploring for gold within the U.S. Great Basin. Our mission is to grow and deliver value through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets for the social and economic benefits of our stakeholders. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

www.infieldminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, among other matters, Infield's exploration plans for its mineral exploration properties. Forward-looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Infield cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to Infield's completion of the Offering and the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning future developments, circumstances or results, will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and Infield does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Infield Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/infield-minerals-announces-financing-1162259