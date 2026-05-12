Infield Minerals Corp.: Infield Minerals Closes $1.25 Million Financing

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VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / Infield Minerals Corp. (TSXV:IN) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement, in which it raised aggregate gross proceeds of $1,250,000 (the "Financing").

The Financing consisted of 25 million units of the Company (the "Units") at a subscription price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 until May 12, 2027, and are subject to acceleration under certain circumstances.

In the event that the Company's Common Shares have a closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at or above $0.12 per share based on a 10-day volume weighted average price (at any time at or following the expiry of the four months plus one day resale restriction period applicable to the Warrants), the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry of the Warrants (the "Acceleration Right") after Statutory Hold Period has passed. To exercise the Acceleration Right, the Company must provide written notice to holders of Warrants. Holders will then have thirty (30) days from the date of such notice to exercise their Warrants, after which, any Warrants not exercised within that period may be subject to cancellation.

All securities issued in the Financing are subject to a hold period expiring September 13, 2026.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing for mineral exploration on the Company's resource projects in the western United States, as well as for general and administrative, marketing and working capital purposes. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Financing.

Evandra Nakano, CEO of the Company, purchased an aggregate of 1,700,000 Units in the Financing, representing approximately 6.80% of the Financing. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in section 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

Early Warning Disclosure

Prior to closing of the Financing, Evandra Nakano ("Nakano"), of Vancouver, British Columbia, owned and controlled 6,076,250 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.48% of the outstanding Common Shares (or 7,276,250 Common Shares and 14.58% of the Company's then outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of Nakano's incentive stock options). Pursuant to the Financing, Nakano acquired 1,700,000 Common Shares at a price of five cents per share, representing approximately 2.31% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Company, and 1,700,000 Warrants. Following closing of the Financing, Nakano owns and controls 7,776,250 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.55% of the Common Shares (or 10,676,250 Common Shares and 13.94% of the Company's then outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis, assuming exercise of Nakano's incentive stock options and Warrants). Neither the Company nor, to the knowledge of the Company after reasonable inquiry, Nakano, have knowledge of any material information concerning the Company or its securities which has not been generally disclosed.

The Company has been advised that the securities noted above were acquired by Nakano for investment purposes, and Nakano does not have any present intention to acquire further securities of the Company, although she may, in the future, acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed under applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation, please go to the Company's profile under SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information, please contact Evandra Nakano, the CEO, President and a director of the Company, at +1 (604) 220-4691 or email: info@infieldminerals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Infield Minerals Corp.

Evandra Nakano

President, CEO & Director

About Infield

Infield Minerals is currently exploring for precious and base metals within the U.S. Great Basin. Our mission is to grow and deliver value through discovery, acquisitions and sustainable development of high quality, high potential assets for the social and economic benefits of our stakeholders. Founded in 2020, Infield is led by a team of mining entrepreneurs with extensive technical and resource evaluation experience.

www.infieldminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning Infield's plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, among other matters, Infield's exploration plans for its mineral exploration properties. Forward-looking statements may be, but are not always, identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. Infield cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties (including geopolitical risk, regulatory, and exchange rate risk) that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate or that management's assumptions underlying such statements, including assumptions concerning future developments, circumstances or results, will materialize. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this new release and Infield does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking information included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Infield Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/infield-minerals-closes-1.25-million-financing-1166300